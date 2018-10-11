Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.    CCO

CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. (CCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Football Creative: Using OOH to Reach NFL Fans on the Move

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

With unusually warm weather lingering across the country, the only thing making it feel like fall again − is football season! Tailgating, trash-talking, high-fiving, Super Bowl-predicting fans dominate the chatter at the office, on social and in our very own kitchens, Thursday thru Monday. Ok, it's ALL THE TIME...up until the Big Game in Atlanta this February.

While you may think of NFL fans as glued to the screen, they're on the move:

  • 59% are more likely to have a daily commute of 30+ minutes
  • 52% are more likely to travel 500+ miles a week, and
  • 124% are more likely to take 3+ personal vacations a year (maybe they're checking off that stadium bucket list one by one?)

With 256 regular season games and over 17 million fans heading to stadiums each season, there is huge upside for advertisers to align themselves with game day. Whether your brand's focus is local or more of a national play, out-of-home is an unskippable medium that reaches consumers en route to the game, those picking up eats for their own turf, and those reliving every blissful touchdown during their drive the next morning.

Here are some campaigns that are blitzing the media landscape and taking their brands into the Red Zone:

Let's Hear it for the Home Team!

These beverage companies pay tribute to their local teams by proudly displaying the team's insignia and branding.

Home Field Advantage

When fans want to feel the stadium shake under their feet and shout 'DEEEEE-FENSE!' − these billboards direct them to ticket purchase.

Fuel Up!

Watching the athletic prowess of professional athletes makes viewers want to either go for a run after the game, or snack up. Cheers to the snackers!

But at the end of the season, it will all come down to one. In Atlanta, we know what day those folks are living for:

Plan ahead and reach all those NFL diehards traveling for the Big Game, our colleagues in Atlanta will share inventory to reach fans while they Walk. Fly. Drive.

See gallery below for some more Pigskin Lovin' billboards:

Our team is eager to share creative best practices and will help make your next outdoor campaign memorable, shareable and measurable,

Contact us today!

*Sources: Scarborough USA + 2017 - Target: Attended 1 + NFL games in the past year; Statista.com - NFL.

Disclaimer

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 19:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLD
09:08pFOOTBALL CREATIVE : Using OOH to Reach NFL Fans on the Move
PU
09/11CLEAR CHANNEL AIRPORTS : Awarded 10-Year Contract with Portland International Je..
BU
08/30JAVA, CAWFEE, MUD : Out-of-Home Helps Consumers Find Their Brew
PU
08/24CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR : Airports Wins 5-Year Renewal with Kalamazoo/Battle Creek..
PU
08/14WHAT WE'RE LOVING IN OUT-OF-HOME : A Megalodon, Vodka and Tom Cruise
PU
08/10CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
08/07CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR : Pearl Jam Raises Awareness for Homelessness in their Hom..
PU
08/02CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR : Polaris , Clear Channel Outdoor Launch Anti-Human Traffi..
BU
08/01CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR : Made You Look! Using Humor in Outdoor Advertising
PU
08/01CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR : Airports Wins 5-Year Renewal with Kalamazoo/Battle Creek..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Bankruptcy Cases - Some Interesting Developments 
08/14Tracking David Abrams' Abrams Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/01Clear Channel Airports wins 5-year renewal with Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Intern.. 
07/31Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' (CCO) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 710 M
EBIT 2018 240 M
Net income 2018 -174 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 2 272 M
Chart CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Pittman Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Bressler President, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Christian Aaselund Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dale W. Tremblay Independent Director
Blair Edward Hendrix Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.30.87%2 272
WPP GROUP-19.76%17 953
OMNICOM GROUP-4.48%16 088
DENTSU INC17.49%14 424
PUBLICIS GROUPE-9.90%13 878
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-27.72%9 552
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.