What We're Loving in OOH: Jon Snow, Ron Burgundy and Dumbo

03/21/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

We're really, really pumped about the billboards we've spotted heating up the landscape across the country this spring. Naturally we love great outdoor creative, and we must confess we also love-the brooding, dark-haired, steely-eyed, 'he's dead...he's not dead,' never a zombie, always a hero-Jon Snow. Game of Thrones may be airing its final season, but their billboards will be forever immortalized.

Add the legend of Ron Burgundy, the fierce determination of Captain Marvel and the aerial wonders of Dumbo, and the spring batch of outdoor campaigns are scoring high with consumers. See these displays and more of What We're Loving for your OOH cultural check:

In February, Twitter and HBO took over billboards in three cities to leave a lasting and interactive impression for the final season. Who will take the throne, the social throne?

Since we're living in an emoji world, Twitter got the memo and created new hashtags for the 20 remaining Game of Thrones characters, each paired with their own individual emoji. Want to see what #JonSnow versus #CerseiLannister versus #TheNightKing will look like on your timeline as you tweet away your angst this season? Craft your message well and tune in to find out.

Empowering females, aliens and fans of the comic book series everywhere, Captain Marvel made her own impressive OOH debut:

As the first female-driven superhero film for Disney and Marvel, Captain Marvel continues to be a feather in their cap, according to Entertainment Weekly, and is dominating the box office since its release.

For those in need of comic relief, we have just the podcast for you. In true Ron Burgundy fashion, these conversations have a tendency to go off the rails, and we find out things about people we never knew we wanted to know, but go ahead and take a listen, download here.

Nirvana's lyrics 'Here we are now, entertain us...' never rang more true, and there is even more action headed your way. Hello, MARCH MADNESS!

Check out our gallery for more of What We're Loving including a ginormous, glow-in-the-dark pillow, our favorite flying elephant and Naranja Vainilla (yep, just as tasty as it looks):

Call us to map out your 2019 campaigns with innovative, catchy, engaging out-of-home creative. Our team will provide data-driven solutions so that your brand messaging utilizes inventory that over-indexes for your target audience.

Disclaimer

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 19:39:09 UTC
