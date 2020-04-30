Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. : Sets Date For 2020 First Quarter Earnings Teleconference

SAN ANTONIO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO)("the Company") will release 2020 first quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by 7:00am and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call number is (877) 665-6356 (U.S. callers) and (270) 215-9897 (International callers) and the access code for both is 9251754. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the events section of the Company's website (www.investor.clearchannel.com). The related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on the financial section of the Company's website after 7:00am Eastern Time.

Approximately, two hours after the live conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available for a period of thirty days on the recent events section of the Company's website.

Additionally, as previously disclosed the Company has transitioned to a new reporting metric replacing OIBDAN with Adjusted EBITDA beginning in the first quarter of 2020. The Company believes this metric is more useful to the investment community. The Company has also changed its presentation of segment information during the first quarter of 2020 to reflect changes in the way the business is managed. Effective January 1, 2020, the Company has two reportable segments – Americas and Europe. The Company's remaining operating segments in China and Latin America, which do not meet the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments, will be disclosed as "Other."

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 460,000 print and digital displays in 32 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 15,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 1,700 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America – CCO employs approximately 5,900 people globally. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchannelinternational.com and clearchanneloutdoor.com.

