Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. : Worldwide CEO, William Eccleshare To Present At The Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

09/05/2019 | 05:27pm EDT

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that William Eccleshare, Worldwide Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 3:45pm, Eastern Time.  The live audio webcast as well as the replay will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of 450,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes over 14,000 digital displays in its international markets and more than 1,600 digital displays, including more than 1,300 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions - Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America, and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S and Caribbean business division – CCO employs 5,600 people globally. More information is available at www.investor.clearchannel.comwww.clearchannelinternational.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-channel-outdoor-holdings-inc-worldwide-ceo-william-eccleshare-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-communacopia-conference-300912937.html

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
