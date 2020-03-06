Clear Channel Outdoor : & The Female Quotient Honor International Women's Day on Digital Billboards Nationwide

NEW YORK, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE: CCO) today announced it will honor three global female leaders with a national digital out of home (DOOH) campaign timed with International Women's Day: a day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. In partnership with The Female Quotient, an organization committed to advancing diversity in the workplace through collaboration, activating solutions for change and creating measurements for accountability, the campaign features three global female change agents who embody the spirit of global equality and encourage women all over the world.

The inspiring women featured in the campaign include Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, tennis great Serena Williams and writer, political activist, and feminist organizer Gloria Steinem. The tribute creative will run March 6-8 on 1,400 CCO digital billboards across the country and coincides with Women's History Month.

"The youngest Nobel prize winner. The greatest tennis player of all time. The most iconic feminist leader. What do they have in common? They're all remarkable women," said Shelley Zalis, CEO, The Female Quotient. "The future isn't female — our past, our present, and our future is female. Every day, I'm inspired by the trailblazing work of women. The more we celebrate our achievements, the more we inspire others who are blazing their own trails. So today, on International Women's Day, we are thrilled to partner with Clear Channel Outdoor to highlight the power of women and bring visibility to all of the amazing women in our community."

"This campaign is a true celebration of iconic female change agents and I'm personally inspired by each one of these amazing women," said Kenetta Bailey, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas. "Together with The Female Quotient, our goal is to raise the visibility of these inspirational women while championing the importance of gender equality. We're proud to honor women who are changing the world not just for International Women's Day or Women's History Month, but every day here at Clear Channel Outdoor and in communities across the globe."

Clear Channel Outdoor has been an active partner to the Female Quotient for several years. Together, the organizations have collaborated on unplugged panel conversatins and out of home campaigns to advance gender equality in the workplace and the world.

