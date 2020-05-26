Clear Leisure : ForCrowd Business Update

Log in
05/26/2020 | 02:01am EDT

                                                                                                        26 May 2020

Clear Leisure Plc
(“Clear Leisure” or “the Company”)

ForCrowd Srl Business Update

The board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on the progress of the Company’s investment in ForCrowd Srl (“ForCrowd”).

Despite the disruption caused by Covid-19 pandemic, the first equity crowdfunding campaign for B4TECH srl, went live on 19 May on the ForCrowd (Milan) regulated crowdfunding platform.

B4TECH srl, a digital technology company, has developed two application platforms within the new concept of digital ecosystems. These being: 

·    “B-SMART 4.0” which provides installation, technical support and maintenance of household appliances and equipment, providing material cost savings for the consumer. Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools are a key component of the platform

·    “CONCEPT STORE 4.0” is a set of tools helping to create new shopping experiences, based on the merging of “physical and digital” shopping.

The minimal funding target is €250,000, with a maximum fundraising target of €500,000.

Francesco Gardin, Clear Leisure CEO and Chairman of ForCrowd, commented: “I am extremely pleased for the first equity crowdfunding campaign to have been launched, despite all the difficulties caused by Covid-19.

“The high digital technology standards of this innovative startup should attract, we believe, sufficient investors to meet the equity crowdfunding minimal target. Several other startups, currently under evaluation, have been lined-up to launch their campaigns on ForCrowd.

“Moreover, the tax relief for Italian investors in innovative startups, as in the case of B4TECH, as of this month has been increased from 30% to 50%, effectively making this kind of investment extremely attractive.”

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc   +39 335 296573
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)   +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Jeff Keating                                                                                                          

Leander (Financial PR)   +44 (0) 7795 168 157
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to interactive media, blockchain and AI sectors. The Company also owns shareholdings in a number of historic investments primarily in the Italian real estate companies, which it is currently seeking compensation through court action.

For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk


