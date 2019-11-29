Clear Media : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE; AND RULE 13.09 OF THE LISTING RULES; AND INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISIONS UNDER PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE

DEALING DISCLOSURE

For the purposes of the Takeovers Code, the offer period commenced on the date of this announcement, being November 29, 2019.

In accordance with Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code, as of the date of this announcement, the Company has (i) a total of 541,700,500 Shares in issue; and (ii) 5,283,000 outstanding share options of the Company granted under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 13 May 2009 and subsequently amended on June 1, 2012, which may be exercised for an issue of 5,283,000 additional Shares at a price of HK$9.54 per option (in respect of 3,800,000 share options) and HK$8.99 per option (in respect of 1,483,000 share options) by the holders of the share options. Save as disclosed above, the Company has no other relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) as of the date of this announcement.

The associates (within the meaning ascribed thereto under the Takeovers Code, including but not limited to any person holding 5% or more of a class of relevant securities) of the Company are hereby reminded to disclose their dealings in the relevant securities of the Company under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code.

R E S P O N S I B I L I T I E S O F S T O C K B R O K E R S , B A N K S A N D O T H E R INTERMEDIARIES

In accordance with Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code, reproduced below is the full text of Note

11 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code:

"Stockbrokers, banks and others who deal in relevant securities on behalf of clients have a general duty to ensure, so far as they are able, that those clients are aware of the disclosure obligations attaching to associates of an offeror or the offeree company and other persons under Rule 22 and that those clients are willing to comply with them. Principal traders and dealers who deal directly with investors should, in appropriate cases, likewise draw attention to the relevant Rules. However, this does not apply when the total value of dealings (excluding stamp duty and commission) in any relevant security undertaken for a client during any 7 day period is less than $1 million.

This dispensation does not alter the obligation of principals, associates and other persons themselves to initiate disclosure of their own dealings, whatever total value is involved.

Intermediaries are expected to co-operate with the Executive in its dealings enquiries. Therefore, those who deal in relevant securities should appreciate that stockbrokers and other intermediaries will supply the Executive with relevant information as to those dealings, including identities of clients, as part of that co-operation."

Shareholders and potential investors should be aware that there is no assurance that the Potential Transaction will proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are therefore advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and/or other securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).