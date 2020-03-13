Clear Media : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

13 March 2020

Possible general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Clear Media Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Purchase / Sale Number of shares Price per share Resultant balance Percentage of class (including those of (including those of any person with whom any person with whom there is an agreement there is an agreement or understanding) or understanding) Mittleman Brothers, 12 March 2020 Sale 22,000 $5.8609 38,617,308 7.1289% LLC Sale 20,000 $5.8195 38,597,308 7.1252% Sale 54,000 $5.8072 38,543,308 7.1152% Sale 8,000 $5.8700 38,535,308 7.1138% Sale 8,000 $5.8700 38,527,308 7.1123%

Note:

Mittleman Brothers, LLC is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company.