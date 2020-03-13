Clear Media : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
13 March 2020
Possible general offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Clear Media Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Purchase / Sale
|
Number of shares
|
Price per share
|
Resultant balance
|
Percentage of class
|
|
|
|
|
|
(including those of
|
(including those of
|
|
|
|
|
|
any person with whom
|
any person with whom
|
|
|
|
|
|
there is an agreement
|
there is an agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
or understanding)
|
or understanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mittleman Brothers,
|
12 March 2020
|
Sale
|
22,000
|
$5.8609
|
38,617,308
|
7.1289%
|
LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale
|
20,000
|
$5.8195
|
38,597,308
|
7.1252%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale
|
54,000
|
$5.8072
|
38,543,308
|
7.1152%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale
|
8,000
|
$5.8700
|
38,535,308
|
7.1138%
|
|
|
Sale
|
8,000
|
$5.8700
|
38,527,308
|
7.1123%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
Note:
Mittleman Brothers, LLC is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company.
Public Disclosure Form
Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.
Mittleman Brothers, LLC is ultimately owned by its principals (Christopher Mittleman, Philip Mittleman and David Mittleman) with a minority held by certain clients and other investors.
Disclaimer
Clear Media Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 04:22:11 UTC