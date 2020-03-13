Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Clear Media Limited    100   BMG219901094

CLEAR MEDIA LIMITED

(100)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clear Media : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 12:24am EDT

Public Disclosure Form

13 March 2020

Possible general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Clear Media Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Purchase / Sale

Number of shares

Price per share

Resultant balance

Percentage of class

(including those of

(including those of

any person with whom

any person with whom

there is an agreement

there is an agreement

or understanding)

or understanding)

Mittleman Brothers,

12 March 2020

Sale

22,000

$5.8609

38,617,308

7.1289%

LLC

Sale

20,000

$5.8195

38,597,308

7.1252%

Sale

54,000

$5.8072

38,543,308

7.1152%

Sale

8,000

$5.8700

38,535,308

7.1138%

Sale

8,000

$5.8700

38,527,308

7.1123%

End

Note:

Mittleman Brothers, LLC is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company.

Public Disclosure Form

Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.

Mittleman Brothers, LLC is ultimately owned by its principals (Christopher Mittleman, Philip Mittleman and David Mittleman) with a minority held by certain clients and other investors.

Disclaimer

Clear Media Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 04:22:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CLEAR MEDIA LIMITED
02/27CLEAR MEDIA : Trading and business update and profit warning
PU
02/24CLEAR MEDIA : Monthly update announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers ..
PU
02/24CLEAR MEDIA : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
02/17CLEAR MEDIA : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
02/12CLEAR MEDIA : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
02/07CLEAR MEDIA : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
2019CLEAR MEDIA : Profit warning
PU
2019CLEAR MEDIA : Monthly update announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers ..
PU
2019CLEAR MEDIA : Continuing connected transactions creative services agreement and ..
PU
2019CLEAR MEDIA : Announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers code; and rule ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 3 130 M
Chart CLEAR MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clear Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAR MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,79  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zi Jing Han Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joseph Tcheng Chairman
Huai Jun Zhang Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Bin Kim Lam Chief Financial Officer
Christopher William Eccleshare Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEAR MEDIA LIMITED22.58%397
OMNICOM GROUP, INC.,-30.20%13 494
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.69%10 851
WPP GROUP-47.87%10 024
PUBLICIS GROUPE-37.74%7 897
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-22.03%6 985
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group