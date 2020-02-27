Clear Media : TRADING AND BUSINESS UPDATE AND PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
TRADING AND BUSINESS UPDATE AND PROFIT WARNING
This announcement is made by Clear Media Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.
The Group's unaudited revenue for the year ended 31 December 2019 was RMB1,445.9 million, which was a 19.8% decline compared with that of the corresponding period in 2018 (FY 2018: RMB1,803.7 million). Further, after taking into account the increase in costs and expenses, and the adoption of Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standard - HKFRS 16 leases, the Group expects to report a net loss attributable to the owners of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2019 (compared with a net profit attributable to the owners of the parent of approximately RMB220.8 million for the year ended 31 December 2018).
The outbreak of the novel coronavirus in 2020 could further slow China's economic growth, negatively impact customers' advertising spend and reduce demand for advertising space. Therefore, we expect the overall outdoor advertising market may be more challenging in the coming year. The Group is continuing to execute its strategy to broaden its customer base, lessen its dependence on large customers from the e-commerce and IT industries and implement a more flexible pricing policy to attract customers. In addition, cost savings initiatives will be intensified in view of the challenging trading conditions. The Group is also further controlling and reducing capital expenditure to maintain capital liquidity.
As at 31 December 2019, the Group's total cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB267.0 million (31 December 2018: RMB473.5 million).
The information contained in this announcement is based on the Group's unaudited management accounts for the full year of 2019 and a preliminary assessment of the Group's internal management information currently available. Such information has neither been reviewed nor audited by the Company's auditors or reviewed by the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company, and may be subject to further adjustment based on further updated information.
