Clear Media : TRADING AND BUSINESS UPDATE AND PROFIT WARNING

Following the Company's publication of the announcement dated 29 November 2019 (the "3.7 Announcement"), the Company is required to comply with the relevant requirements under the Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code"). The above information contained in this announcement (the "Financial Information") constitutes a profit forecast under Rule 10 of the Takeovers Code and is required to be reported on by the Company's financial advisers and its accountants or auditors in accordance with Rule 10.4 of the Takeovers Code. Since this announcement is required to be made so that the shareholders of the Company have the Financial Information before the Company's controlling shareholder, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. ("CCOH"), a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, releases its fourth quarter and full year of 2019 results which contain the same Financial Information and given the time constraints, the Company has encountered genuine practical difficulties (time-wise or otherwise) in meeting the requirements set out in Rule 10.4 of the Takeovers Code.

Shareholders and potential investors should note that the Financial Information does not meet the standard required by Rule 10 of the Takeovers Code and has not been reported on in accordance with the Takeovers Code. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when placing reliance on the Financial Information in assessing the merits and demerits of the Potential Transaction (as defined in the 3.7 Announcement) (if the Potential Transaction eventually materialises) and dealing in the securities of the Company.

Pursuant to Rule 10.4 of the Takeovers Code and Practice Note 2 of the Takeovers Code, the reports from the Company's auditors and financial advisers on the Financial Information are required to be included in the next document to be sent to the Shareholders by the Company in connection with the Potential Transaction, which is expected to be the composite offer and response document from the Company in respect of the Potential Transaction (the "Shareholders' Document"), if the Potential Transaction eventually materialises. As reported in the Company's announcement of 24 February 2020 and as at the date of this announcement, no decision has been made by CCOH with respect to its strategic review of its stake and no definitive agreement has been entered into with any party to implement the Potential Transaction.

It is expected that the Company's annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Annual Results Announcement") will be published in March 2020. In the event that the Annual Results Announcement is published prior to the despatch of the Shareholders' Document, the requirement under Rule 10 of the Takeovers Code to report on the Financial Information contained in this announcement will be superseded by the publication of the Annual Results Announcement. Otherwise, the Financial Information contained in this announcement shall be reported on in accordance with Rule 10 of the Takeovers Code and the relevant reports will be included in the Shareholders' Document to be sent to the Shareholders.