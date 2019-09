Clear Media : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 100)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of Clear Media Limited are set out be- low:

Executive Directors

Mr. Joseph TCHENG (Chairman)

Mr. HAN Zi Jing (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. ZHANG Huai Jun (Chief Operating Officer)

Non-executive Directors

Mr. William ECCLESHARE (Deputy Chairman)

Mr. Peter COSGROVE (Deputy Chairman)

Mr. ZHU Jia

Mr. Michael SAUNTER

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Robert GAZZI

Mr. WANG Shou Zhi

Mr. Thomas MANNING

Mr. Christopher THOMAS

Alternate Directors

Mr. ZOU Nan Feng (alternate to Mr. ZHANG Huai Jun)

Mr. Adam TOW (alternate to Mr. William ECCLESHARE)

There are 7 Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:

Audit Committee

Mr. Robert GAZZI (Chairman)

Mr. Peter COSGROVE

Mr. WANG Shou Zhi

Mr. Michael SAUNTER

Mr. Christopher THOMAS

