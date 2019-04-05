ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. : Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of March 31, 2019

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: EMO) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of March 31, 2019.

As of March 31, 2019, the Fund’s net assets were $788.0 million, and its net asset value per share was $10.99. The Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) with respect to senior indebtedness was 358% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 312%.

As of March 31, 2019 Amount (millions) Per Share Investments $ 1,172.0 $ 16.34 Cash and Cash Equivalents 2.8 0.04 Other Assets 4.1 0.06 Total Assets $ 1,178.9 $ 16.44 Senior Notes* $ 247.0 $ 3.44 Loan Outstanding* 77.0 1.07 Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares* 48.0 0.67 Total Leverage $ 372.0 $ 5.18 Deferred Tax Liability $ 14.2 $ 0.20 Other Liabilities 4.7 0.07 Total Liabilities $ 18.9 $ 0.27 Net Assets $ 788.0 $ 10.99 Outstanding Shares 71,713,987 * The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior indebtedness was 358%. * The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 312%. Top Ten Holdings (as of March 31, 2019)** Market Value Name (millions) % of Investments *** Enterprise Products Partners LP $ 102.0 8.7% Energy Transfer LP $ 83.6 7.1% Genesis Energy LP $ 61.8 5.3% Williams Cos. Inc. $ 59.4 5.1% ONEOK Inc. $ 57.0 4.9% Enbridge Inc. $ 54.7 4.7% Kinder Morgan Inc. $ 52.1 4.4% EnLink Midstream LLC $ 49.2 4.2% Tallgrass Energy LP $ 48.6 4.1% Magellan Midstream Partners LP $ 47.0 4.0% $ 615.4 52.5% **Subject to change at any time ***Percent of Total Investments

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and subadvised by ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”). LMPFA and ClearBridge are wholly owned subsidiaries of Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”).

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. Previously, the Fund filed a complete schedule of portfolio holdings with the SEC for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year on Form N-Q. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT and N-Q or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s website at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005271/en/