CLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM FUND INC

(CEM)
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund : Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of June 30, 2020

07/08/2020 | 08:02am EDT

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (NYSE:CEM) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2020, the Fund’s net assets were $279.7 million, and its net asset value per share was $3.97. The Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) with respect to senior indebtedness was 540% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 313%.

As of June 30, 2020
 
Amount (millions) Per Share
 
Investments

$

396.6

$

5.63

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

24.0

 

0.34

 

Other Assets

 

1.0

 

0.01

 

Total Assets

$

421.6

$

5.98

 

 
Senior Notes*

$

76.1

$

1.08

 

Loans Outstanding*

 

-

 

-

 

Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares*

 

55.0

 

0.78

 

Total Leverage

$

131.1

$

1.86

 

 
Income Tax Payable

$

8.7

$

0.12

 

Deferred Tax Liability

 

-

 

-

 

Other Liabilities

 

2.1

 

0.03

 

Total Liabilities

$

10.8

$

0.15

 

 
Net Assets

$

279.7

$

3.97

 

 
Outstanding Shares

 

70,414,962

 
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior indebtedness was 540%.
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 313%.
 
 
Top Ten Equity Holdings (as of June 30, 2020)**
Market Value
Name (millions) % of Investments ***
Enterprise Products Partners LP

$

34.0

 

8.6

%

Energy Transfer LP

$

33.5

 

8.5

%

MPLX LP

$

29.1

 

7.3

%

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

$

28.5

 

7.2

%

ONEOK Inc.

$

21.5

 

5.4

%

Williams Cos. Inc.

$

21.5

 

5.4

%

Kinder Morgan Inc.

$

17.1

 

4.3

%

Targa Resources Corp.

$

17.0

 

4.3

%

Plains All American Pipeline LP

$

16.4

 

4.1

%

Enbridge Inc.

$

16.1

 

4.1

%

$

234.7

 

59.2

%

 
** Subject to change at any time
*** Percent of Total Equity Investments

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and subadvised by ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”). LMPFA and ClearBridge are wholly owned subsidiaries of Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”).

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Form N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s website at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials


© Business Wire 2020
Categories
