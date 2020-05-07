ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund : Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of March 31, 2020

Log in
05/07/2020 | 08:05am EDT

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (NYSE: CEM) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of March 31, 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, the Fund’s net assets were $178.7 million, and its net asset value per share was $2.54.

The Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) with respect to senior indebtedness was 407% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 236%.

As of March 31, 2020
 
Amount (millions) Per Share
 
Investments

$

270.5

$

3.84

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

24.8

 

0.35

Other Assets

 

16.7

 

0.24

Total Assets

$

312.0

$

4.43

 
Senior Notes*

$

76.1

$

1.08

Loans Outstanding*

 

-

 

-

Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares*

 

55.0

 

0.78

Total Leverage

$

131.1

$

1.86

 
Deferred Tax Liability

$

-

$

-

Other Liabilities

 

2.2

 

0.03

Total Liabilities

$

2.2

$

0.03

 
Net Assets

$

178.7

$

2.54

 
Outstanding Shares

 

70,414,962

* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior indebtedness was 407%.
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 236%.
Top Ten Equity Holdings (as of March 31, 2020)**
Market Value
Name (millions) % of Investments ***
Enterprise Products Partners LP

$

24.4

9.0%

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

$

24.1

8.9%

Energy Transfer LP

$

22.8

8.4%

MPLX LP

$

19.6

7.2%

Williams Cos. Inc.

$

14.5

5.4%

Enbridge Inc.

$

13.5

5.0%

ONEOK Inc.

$

12.6

4.7%

Kinder Morgan Inc.

$

11.9

4.4%

TC Pipelines LP

$

10.8

4.0%

BP Midstream Partners LP

$

10.3

3.8%

$

164.5

60.8%

 
** Subject to change at any time
*** Percent of Total Equity Investments
 

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and subadvised by ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”). LMPFA and ClearBridge are wholly owned subsidiaries of Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”).

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. Previously, the Fund filed a complete schedule of portfolio holdings with the SEC for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year on Form N-Q. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT and N-Q or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s website at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.


© Business Wire 2020
