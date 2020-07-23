Clearfield : FieldReport - Earnings Presentation Slides Q3 2020

The Industry Leader in Craft Friendly Fiber Optic
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call FieldReport
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking
NASDAQ:CLFD
Statements
Forward-looking statements contained herein and in any related presentation or in the related FieldReport are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "outlook," or "continue" or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements include, for example, statements about the expected impact of COVID-19 and related economic uncertainty, the Company's future revenue and operating performance, and trends in and growth of the FTTx markets, market segments or customer purchases and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and judgments about future developments in the Company's business. Certain important factors could have a material impact on the Company's performance, including, without limitation: the as yet-unknown impact of COVID-19 and related economic uncertainty; to compete effectively, we must continually improve existing products and introduce new products that achieve market acceptance; our expected growth is based upon the expansion of the telecommunications market; our operating results may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter, which may make budgeting for expenses difficult and may negatively affect the market price of our common stock; our success depends upon adequate protection of our patent and intellectual property rights; intense competition in our industry may result in price reductions, lower gross profits and loss of market share; we rely on single-source suppliers, which could cause delays, increases in costs or prevent us from completing customer orders, all of which could materially harm our business; a significant percentage of our sales in the last three fiscal years have been made to a small number of customers, and the loss of these major customers or significant decline in business with these major customers would adversely affect us; further consolidation among our customers may result in the loss of some customers and may reduce sales during the pendency of business combinations and related integration activities; we may be subject to risks associated with acquisitions that could adversely affect future operating results; product defects or the failure of our products to meet specifications could cause us to lose customers and sales or to incur unexpected expenses; we are dependent upon key personnel; we face risks associated with expanding our sales outside of the United States; our business is dependent on effective management information systems and information technology infrastructure; our results of operations could be adversely affected by economic conditions and the effects of these conditions on our customers' businesses; changes in government funding programs may cause our customers and prospective customers to delay or reduce purchases; and other factors set forth in Part I, Item IA. Risk Factors of Clearfield's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect actual events unless required by law.
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
Welcome
Cheri Beranek
PRESIDENT & CEO
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
FQ3 2020 Highlights
•
Record revenue of $26.0M, up 19% year-over-
year
•
MSO revenue up 48%
•
Community Broadband revenue up 22%
•
National Carrier revenue up 19%
•
Gross profit up 28% to quarterly record $10.8M
Quarterly Revenue
$24.0M
$26.0M
$21.9M
$19.4M
$20.4M
Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20
TTM Quarterly Revenue
•
Solid gross profit margin at 41.5%
|
Net income of $3.0M or $0.22 per diluted share
|
Order backlog totaled $8.5M
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
FQ3 & TTM Revenue
Comparison by Market
Quarterly Revenue
$16.7
|
FQ3 19
FQ3 20
$13.7
$3.3
$3.9
$2.5
$3.7
$1.7
$0.9
$0.7
$0.7
Community
National Carrier
MSO
International
Build-to-Print
Broadband
TTM Revenue
$53.6
$55.2
|
|
|
|
|
FQ3 19
FQ3 20
$6.6
$4.3
$4.4
$4.2
Community
National Carrier
MSO
International
Build-to-Print
Broadband
TTM Revenue Composition Ended 6/30/201
5% 5%
12%
17%61%
Community Broadband (Tier 2 & 3, utilities, municipalities, and alternative carriers)
National Carrier (Tier 1 Wireline and all Wireless Markets) MSO (Cable TV)
International (Canada, Mexico, and Caribbean Markets) Build-to-Print (Legacy contract manufacturing and misc. sales)
All dollar figures in millions
Based on revenue of $89.7 million and Point of Sales (POS) reporting from distributors who resell our product line into these markets.
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
Financial Update
Dan Herzog
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
Quarterly Financial Performance
Revenue
$19.4 $20.4
Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20
Year-over-Year Growth Rate
Note: Dollar figures in millions
NASDAQ:CLFD 7
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
Quarterly Financial Performance
Revenue
Gross Profit
$24.0
$26.0
$21.9
$20.4
|
|
$19.4
$9.3
$8.4
$8.2
|
Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20
Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20
+2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
Quarterly Financial Performance
|
Revenue
Gross Profit
Operating Expenses
$24.0
$26.0
$21.9
$20.4
$10.8
$19.4
$9.3
$6.9
$7.1
$7.3
$7.5
$7.2
$8.4
$8.2
$7.7
|
Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20
Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20
Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20
+2%
+7%
-4%
+7%
+19%
38.4%
38.8%
39.9%
39.9%
41.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Dollar figures in millions
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
Quarterly Financial Performance
Revenue
Gross Profit
Operating Expenses
Net Income
$24.0
$26.0
$21.9
$20.4
$10.8
$19.4
$9.3
$6.9
$7.1
$7.3
$7.5
$7.2
$3.0
$8.4
$8.2
$7.7
|
$1.3
$0.5
$0.7
Q3-19
Q4-19Q1-20
Q2-20Q3-20Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20
Q3-19
Q4-19Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20
+2%
+7%
-4%
+7%
+19%
38.4% 38.8% 39.9% 39.9% 41.5%
31.4%
29.7%
37.8%
36.4%
27.8%
5.9%
7.9%
2.6%
3.7%
11.5%
Year-over-Year Growth Rate
Gross Profit (%)
OPEX as % of Revenue
Net Margin
Note: Dollar figures in millions
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
Strong Balance Sheet Supports Profitable Growth
Cash and Investment Balances
• $48.4 million in
cash and cash
$44.2
$44.3
$47.5
$48.4
investment
$34.3
$35.5
balances
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q3-20
$ in Millions as of September30, except for Q3-20
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
COVID-19 Operational Update
-
Critical manufacturer status
-
Operating at normal capacity while adhering to state and federal government social distancing guidelines
-
Majority of supply chain remains operational
-
Placed significant stocking orders on component level inventory to meet customer needs
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
Clearfield's 'Coming of Age' Plan
Expanding Core Community Broadband Business
Attracting utilities, co-ops and CLECs as they enter underserved communities, maintaining a steady growth rate
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
Clearfield's 'Coming of Age' Plan
Expanding Core Community Broadband Business
Attracting utilities, co-ops and CLECs as they enter underserved communities, maintaining a steady growth rate
Enhancing Competitive Position and Operational Effectiveness
Investing in products, manufacturing and supply chain to increase competitiveness and maintain and reduce costs
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
Clearfield's 'Coming of Age' Plan
Expanding Core Community Broadband Business
Attracting utilities, co-ops and CLECs as they enter underserved communities, maintaining a steady growth rate
Enhancing Competitive Position and Operational Effectiveness
Investing in products, manufacturing and supply chain to increase competitiveness and maintain and reduce costs
Capitalizing on Disruptive Growth Opportunities Within
National Wireline and Wireless Markets
Leveraging customer relationships and application knowledge to capture opportunities related to 5G, NG-PON, and edge computing initiatives
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
Key Takeaways
Proven business
Twelve-year history
Strong competitive
Enhanced
Healthy balance
model and
of profitability and
position in a rapidly
management team
sheet: $48.4M in
management
positive free cash
growing
and expansion of
cash and
execution
flow
multi-billion dollar
total addressable
investments
fiber optics
market
industry, especially
|
with the roll-out of
|
5G & NG-PON2
|
technologies
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
Q&A
Cheri Beranek
Dan Herzog
PRESIDENT & CEO
CHIEF FINANCIAL
OFFICER
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
Thank You
Cheri Beranek
PRESIDENT & CEO
Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020
COMPANY CONTACT:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Cheri Beranek
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
President & CEO
Gateway Investor Relations
Clearfield, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
IR@clfd.net
CLFD@gatewayir.com
Disclaimer
Clearfield Inc. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 21:15:01 UTC