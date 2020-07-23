Log in
Clearfield : FieldReport - Earnings Presentation Slides Q3 2020

07/23/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

The Industry Leader in Craft Friendly Fiber Optic

Management and Connectivity Solutions

Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call FieldReport

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking

NASDAQ:CLFD

Statements

Forward-looking statements contained herein and in any related presentation or in the related FieldReport are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "outlook," or "continue" or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements include, for example, statements about the expected impact of COVID-19 and related economic uncertainty, the Company's future revenue and operating performance, and trends in and growth of the FTTx markets, market segments or customer purchases and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and judgments about future developments in the Company's business. Certain important factors could have a material impact on the Company's performance, including, without limitation: the as yet-unknown impact of COVID-19 and related economic uncertainty; to compete effectively, we must continually improve existing products and introduce new products that achieve market acceptance; our expected growth is based upon the expansion of the telecommunications market; our operating results may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter, which may make budgeting for expenses difficult and may negatively affect the market price of our common stock; our success depends upon adequate protection of our patent and intellectual property rights; intense competition in our industry may result in price reductions, lower gross profits and loss of market share; we rely on single-source suppliers, which could cause delays, increases in costs or prevent us from completing customer orders, all of which could materially harm our business; a significant percentage of our sales in the last three fiscal years have been made to a small number of customers, and the loss of these major customers or significant decline in business with these major customers would adversely affect us; further consolidation among our customers may result in the loss of some customers and may reduce sales during the pendency of business combinations and related integration activities; we may be subject to risks associated with acquisitions that could adversely affect future operating results; product defects or the failure of our products to meet specifications could cause us to lose customers and sales or to incur unexpected expenses; we are dependent upon key personnel; we face risks associated with expanding our sales outside of the United States; our business is dependent on effective management information systems and information technology infrastructure; our results of operations could be adversely affected by economic conditions and the effects of these conditions on our customers' businesses; changes in government funding programs may cause our customers and prospective customers to delay or reduce purchases; and other factors set forth in Part I, Item IA. Risk Factors of Clearfield's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect actual events unless required by law.

© Copyright 2020 Clearfield, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

NASDAQ:CLFD 2

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

Welcome

Cheri Beranek

PRESIDENT & CEO

NASDAQ:CLFD 3

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

FQ3 2020 Highlights

Record revenue of $26.0M, up 19% year-over-

year

MSO revenue up 48%

Community Broadband revenue up 22%

National Carrier revenue up 19%

Gross profit up 28% to quarterly record $10.8M

Quarterly Revenue

$24.0M

$26.0M

$21.9M

$19.4M

$20.4M

Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20

TTM Quarterly Revenue

Solid gross profit margin at 41.5%

Net income of $3.0M or $0.22 per diluted share

Order backlog totaled $8.5M

$83.5M

$89.7M

Q3-19Q3-20

NASDAQ:CLFD 4

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

FQ3 & TTM Revenue

Comparison by Market

Quarterly Revenue

$16.7

FQ3 19

FQ3 20

$13.7

$3.3

$3.9

$2.5

$3.7

$1.7

$0.9

$0.7

$0.7

Community

National Carrier

MSO

International

Build-to-Print

Broadband

TTM Revenue

$53.6

$55.2

$10.9

$14.9

$8.1

$11.1

FQ3 19

FQ3 20

$6.6

$4.3

$4.4

$4.2

Community

National Carrier

MSO

International

Build-to-Print

Broadband

TTM Revenue Composition Ended 6/30/201

5% 5%

12%

17%61%

Community Broadband (Tier 2 & 3, utilities, municipalities, and alternative carriers)

National Carrier (Tier 1 Wireline and all Wireless Markets) MSO (Cable TV)

International (Canada, Mexico, and Caribbean Markets) Build-to-Print (Legacy contract manufacturing and misc. sales)

All dollar figures in millions

  1. Based on revenue of $89.7 million and Point of Sales (POS) reporting from distributors who resell our product line into these markets.

NASDAQ:CLFD 5

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

Financial Update

Dan Herzog

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

NASDAQ:CLFD 6

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

Quarterly Financial Performance

NASDAQ:CLFD

Revenue

$21.9 $24.0

$26.0

$19.4 $20.4

Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20

+2%

+7%

-4%

+7%

+19%

Year-over-Year Growth Rate

Note: Dollar figures in millions

NASDAQ:CLFD 7

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

Quarterly Financial Performance

NASDAQ:CLFD

Revenue

Gross Profit

$24.0

$26.0

$21.9

$20.4

$10.8

$19.4

$9.3

$8.4

$8.2

$7.7

Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20

Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20

+2%

+7%

-4%

+7%

+19%

38.4%

38.8%

39.9%

39.9%

41.5%

Year-over-Year Growth Rate

Gross Profit (%)

Note: Dollar figures in millions

NASDAQ:CLFD 8

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

Quarterly Financial Performance

NASDAQ:CLFD

Revenue

Gross Profit

Operating Expenses

$24.0

$26.0

$21.9

$20.4

$10.8

$19.4

$9.3

$6.9

$7.1

$7.3

$7.5

$7.2

$8.4

$8.2

$7.7

Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20

Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20

Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20

+2%

+7%

-4%

+7%

+19%

38.4%

38.8%

39.9%

39.9%

41.5%

31.4%

29.7%

37.8%

36.4%

27.8%

Year-over-Year Growth Rate

Gross Profit (%)

OPEX as % of Revenue

Note: Dollar figures in millions

NASDAQ:CLFD 9

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

Quarterly Financial Performance

NASDAQ:CLFD

Revenue

Gross Profit

Operating Expenses

Net Income

$24.0

$26.0

$21.9

$20.4

$10.8

$19.4

$9.3

$6.9

$7.1

$7.3

$7.5

$7.2

$3.0

$8.4

$8.2

$7.7

$1.9

$1.3

$0.5

$0.7

Q3-19

Q4-19Q1-20

Q2-20Q3-20Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20

Q3-19

Q4-19Q1-20

Q2-20

Q3-20Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20

+2%

+7%

-4%

+7%

+19%

38.4% 38.8% 39.9% 39.9% 41.5%

31.4%

29.7%

37.8%

36.4%

27.8%

5.9%

7.9%

2.6%

3.7%

11.5%

Year-over-Year Growth Rate

Gross Profit (%)

OPEX as % of Revenue

Net Margin

Note: Dollar figures in millions

NASDAQ:CLFD 10

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

Strong Balance Sheet Supports Profitable Growth

NASDAQ:CLFD

Cash and Investment Balances

• $48.4 million in

cash and cash

$44.2

$44.3

$47.5

$48.4

investment

$34.3

$35.5

balances

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q3-20

$ in Millions as of September30, except for Q3-20

NASDAQ:CLFD 11

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

COVID-19 Operational Update

NASDAQ:CLFD

  • Critical manufacturer status
  • Operating at normal capacity while adhering to state and federal government social distancing guidelines
  • Majority of supply chain remains operational
  • Placed significant stocking orders on component level inventory to meet customer needs

NASDAQ:CLFD 12

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

Clearfield's 'Coming of Age' Plan

NASDAQ:CLFD

Expanding Core Community Broadband Business

Attracting utilities, co-ops and CLECs as they enter underserved communities, maintaining a steady growth rate

NASDAQ:CLFD 13

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

Clearfield's 'Coming of Age' Plan

NASDAQ:CLFD

Expanding Core Community Broadband Business

Attracting utilities, co-ops and CLECs as they enter underserved communities, maintaining a steady growth rate

Enhancing Competitive Position and Operational Effectiveness

Investing in products, manufacturing and supply chain to increase competitiveness and maintain and reduce costs

NASDAQ:CLFD 14

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

Clearfield's 'Coming of Age' Plan

NASDAQ:CLFD

Expanding Core Community Broadband Business

Attracting utilities, co-ops and CLECs as they enter underserved communities, maintaining a steady growth rate

Enhancing Competitive Position and Operational Effectiveness

Investing in products, manufacturing and supply chain to increase competitiveness and maintain and reduce costs

Capitalizing on Disruptive Growth Opportunities Within

National Wireline and Wireless Markets

Leveraging customer relationships and application knowledge to capture opportunities related to 5G, NG-PON, and edge computing initiatives

NASDAQ:CLFD 15

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

Key Takeaways

NASDAQ:CLFD

12

Proven business

Twelve-year history

Strong competitive

Enhanced

Healthy balance

model and

of profitability and

position in a rapidly

management team

sheet: $48.4M in

management

positive free cash

growing

and expansion of

cash and

execution

flow

multi-billion dollar

total addressable

investments

fiber optics

market

industry, especially

with the roll-out of

5G & NG-PON2

technologies

NASDAQ:CLFD 16

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

NASDAQ:CLFD

Q&A

Cheri Beranek

Dan Herzog

PRESIDENT & CEO

CHIEF FINANCIAL

OFFICER

NASDAQ:CLFD 17

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

Thank You

Cheri Beranek

PRESIDENT & CEO

NASDAQ:CLFD 18

FieldReport / Fiscal Q3 2020 Earnings Call / July 23, 2020

Contact Us

COMPANY CONTACT:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Cheri Beranek

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

President & CEO

Gateway Investor Relations

Clearfield, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

IR@clfd.net

CLFD@gatewayir.com

NASDAQ:CLFD 19

Disclaimer

Clearfield Inc. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 21:15:01 UTC
