CLEARFIELD INC

(CLFD)
Clearfield : The Joy of Independence

06/27/2019

The joy of independence is never more front-and-center than this time of year. I am a proud patriot and so thankful for the independence on which this country was built.

As the CEO of Clearfield, I'm also proud of the independent thinking that not only built this company, but also sustains it. From our fledgling entrepreneurial roots to today -- as we've terminated millions of fiber optic connectors and built tens of thousands of fiber management enclosures -- we are the embodiment of the power of independent thought and leadership. Not one to follow the crowd, we've built our reputation by delivering solutions that are innovative.

Our employees are encouraged to share their fresh ideas and engage in healthy debate on ways we can grow. (Not surprisingly, they have no problem challenging how we do things, and suggesting alternative approaches on a regular basis.)

I am surrounded by independent thinkers, who seem to share the following characteristics:

  • Confident - taking an 'I can do that' attitude when faced with any challenge.
  • Problem solver -being passionate about finding the solution - no matter how daunting.
  • Focused- staying on-track and on-task no matter the myriad demands and distractions that abound.
  • Flexible-especially when accommodating the priorities and individual needs of multiple customers.
  • Honest -understanding integrity is our most valuable asset, and must never be compromised.

We're better for it. Clearfield's products are considered among the most innovative and reliable in the industry.

We don't owe it all to independent thinking, of course. Our clearly defined practices, roles and vision for the future deserve a lot of the credit. But I know we wouldn't be here today if we didn't respect the notion that we are better together - and that, collectively, our ability to stretch for continual improvement will keep us moving forward.

That's what so great about independence.

Happy 4th of July!

By Cheri Beranek

A founding member of Clearfield, Inc., Cheri Beranek is considered a communications visionary. Her extensive leadership experience and unique management style combined deliver outstanding corporate performance.

Under her direction, Clearfield has recorded 10 consecutive years of profitability and posted historic gains in both the market capitalization and shareholder equity. Today, Clearfield is a multinational business with more than 250 employees and over 700 customers.

Disclaimer

Clearfield Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 16:39:04 UTC
