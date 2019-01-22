Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Clearfield Inc    CLFD

CLEARFIELD INC (CLFD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/22 04:00:00 pm
11.45 USD   +2.14%
2017CLEARFIELD INC : quaterly earnings release
2016CLEARFIELD INC : annual earnings release
2016CLEARFIELD INC : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clearfield®: Top 3 Tips for Pulling FieldShield® Fiber

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 09:43pm EST

Congratulations! After all the planning and preparing, you are now ready to start pulling in your FieldShield Fiber from Clearfield. Maybe you are new to microfiber, maybe you are new to Clearfield products, or maybe you've used our products many times and are just looking for some tips to ensure pulling in the fiber is a smooth process. Whether you're an experienced installer or a new contractor, these tips will help make pulling in FieldShield Fiber easy, resulting in a smooth installation.

1. Tie a good knot. I know that seems like a no-brainer, but I have been on installs where the technician ties a quick knot, starts pulling and guess what…the knot comes undone. Now not only can you not finish the pull, you have to spool up your fiber and find a way to get new string in the duct. Just take a little extra time to make sure you tie a knot that won't come undone.

2. Have someone at the spool end when you are pulling. FieldShield is a ruggedized microfiber with quite a bit of memory to it. Keeping constant tension on the fiber is key. If you have to stop pulling for whatever reason, the spool may keep spinning, allowing the FieldShield Fiber to spill over the flanges of the spool. Also, the fiber could coil up on the ground and if you start pulling again without spooling the fiber back up, you could break the fiber. If you have someone at both ends, the person at the spool end can make sure that the spool stops spinning at the appropriate times.

3. Slow down and assess your duct run. You don't need to pull the fiber as fast as you can. In my experience, you should never have to pull FieldShield Fiber so hard that your hands hurt; our products are designed to make pulling easy. I like to 'feel out the duct.' When pulling a little slower, I can feel if I hit a bad turn or if the pull is gradually getting harder…which could mean dirt in the duct, too many turns in the run or other issues. This is very important because you don't want to have to pull with all of your strength, nor should you have to with Clearfield products. If you are, and you are trying to pull as fast as possible, you may damage the fiber.

I hope these tips for pulling FieldShield Fiber help on your next install. If you want to know more, please reach out to Clearfield. We're happy to help.

By Brock Hill

Brock Hill, Field Technician, has worked at Clearfield for 7 years. His area of expertise is in installation…particularly, first-time installs. Brock has BICSI Installer 2, Optical Fiber certification.

Disclaimer

Clearfield Inc. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 02:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLEARFIELD INC
09:43pCLEARFIELD® : Top 3 Tips for Pulling FieldShield® Fiber
PU
01/16CLEARFIELD® : How to Avoid a Traffic Jam
PU
01/09CLEARFIELD : IceCube Particle Astrophysics Center Strengthens Ties to Ghostly Pa..
AQ
01/08CLEARFIELD : Top 2 Success Factors on First Fiber Installs
PU
2018CLEARFIELD : Joyful Holidays All!
PU
2018CLEARFIELD® SMART TIP : YOURx™-Terminal
PU
2018CLEARFIELD : Kevin Morgan Elected 2019 Chairman of the Fiber Broadband Associati..
BU
2018CLEARFIELD® SMART TIP : One Chance
PU
2018CLEARFIELD® : Turning "No Thank You" into "Thank You"
PU
2018CLEARFIELD, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 85,0 M
EBIT 2019 4,64 M
Net income 2019 3,91 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 38,66
P/E ratio 2020 28,03
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,62x
Capitalization 153 M
Chart CLEARFIELD INC
Duration : Period :
Clearfield Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARFIELD INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 14,3 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cheryl Podzimek Beranek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ron G. Roth Chairman
Johnny P. Hill Chief Operating Officer
Daniel R. Herzog Chief Financial Officer
Donald R. Hayward Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEARFIELD INC15.42%153
CISCO SYSTEMS3.92%202 453
QUALCOMM-2.88%66 996
NOKIA OYJ6.24%34 044
ERICSSON AB-2.21%28 474
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS0.49%18 900
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.