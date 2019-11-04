ClearOne : Summary ToggleClearOne Unveils the New COLLABORATE® Versa Pro CT

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today announced the release of the new COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT, an unbeatable new product offering that includes a Huddle DSP mixer and the new Huddle-compatible and patented BMA CTH that is a perfect fit for small-to medium -sized rooms.



The new COLLABORATE® Versa Pro CT from ClearOne is a perfect fit for small-to medium-sized rooms.





The COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT is a great room solution for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) collaboration using any cloud-based service such as COLLABORATE® Space, Microsoft® Teams, WebEx™, Zoom™, and more.

The system includes the Company's new BMA CTH Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile with built-in AEC, providing the same impeccable room coverage as the BMA CT using adaptive steering (think of it as smart switching).

The COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT system also includes mic/line inputs with AEC, line outputs, 4x10 Watt power amps, USB audio, mobile phone jack, and HDMI.

The system comes preloaded with a project file ready for the most common room configuration. Or it can be further configured using CONSOLE® AI software, now with enhanced visualization and Audio Intelligence.

With a rich mix of video and audio options, the Versa Pro CT is versatile, flexible, and easy to install, and the Versa Pro Huddle supports three different mounting styles: VESA, under table, or credenza. Add ClearOne's Bluetooth Expander and UNITE® cameras to complete your collaboration system.

'There is no system in the market today that can compete with the COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT on price, features, coverage, and quality,' said ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu.

ClearOne's BMA technology is protected by at least a dozen patents and pending patent applications.

For more information about fhe COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT, please click here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

###

Attachment

Contact: Bob Griffin Griffin360 +1 212 481 3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com

Source: ClearOne, Inc.