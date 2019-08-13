ClearOne Upgrades Its Cloud-Based Collaboration Platform with New Classroom Functionality, Support for Multiple Screens, and More

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its drive to bring people together with innovative collaboration services, ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, added some new features to COLLABORATE® Space, the Company’s cloud collaboration platform.

The new features include classroom functionality, multiple screen support, and more.

“The COLLABORATE Space system architecture is designed from the ground up to safeguard users from the full range of security vulnerabilities sometimes found on other cloud-based solutions,” said Zee Hakimoglu, ClearOne Chair and CEO. “Our robust security, as well as the special features we’ve added to COLLABORATE Space, are designed to address the needs of educational institutions and other organizations that seek reliable, effective engagement with remote participants from all over the world.”

The new classroom functionality now found within COLLABORATE Space provides Q&A participation, giving each user electronic “hand raise” capability. There’s also new moderator control over audio and video for all participants, which can number up to 100. If needed, additional participants can be added to any classroom in increments of 100. The moderator also has the ability to transfer the “presenter” role to any participant during the session.

Additionally, COLLABORATE Space now includes multi-display support for the moderator host of any conference. Up to 3 displays can be used – one for local participants, one for remote participants, and one for content sharing.

Many other new features were also added in the new version of COLLABORATE Space, which includes everything for online meetings, including scheduling, messaging, integrated file sharing, whiteboarding, annotation, meeting minutes, and more. It unifies multiple users, via audio and video, with the ability to make calls to landlines and mobile phones.

COLLABORATE Space is an exceptional collaboration platform because users can create searchable, persistent private and public channels, organized by topic, which can include agendas, notes, messages, documents, whiteboards, audio and video recordings, and more.

Additionally, the platform has a unique, user-friendly interface that’s intuitive and simple to use, and it runs on any device – mobile, desktop, and all ClearOne COLLABORATE Live room systems. Because it’s not designed as a “closed garden,” it includes gateway software for interoperability with traditional H.323 and SIP systems. Also, with “white label” options, COLLABORATE Space can be customized to match any partner or customer brand.

This new version of COLLABORATE Space is available now. Contact your ClearOne representative to learn what the capabilities featured in this new version can do for you.

