ClearOne's New CONVERGENCE™ Unifies Audio and Video Network Management

0
11/06/2019 | 09:10am EST

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today announced the release of its new CONVERGENCE AV Network Manager, a unified AV network management platform to monitor, control, and audit ClearOne Pro Audio and Video products and services.

Remote real-time system access provides network administrators at-a-glance and all-inclusive dashboard views. Two levels of access are available — a secure administrator level for full access and a viewer level for monitoring by multiple users.

The powerful and elegant user interface runs on any browser from desktop to mobile, and supports both Windows and Linux OS platforms for seamless IT integration.

Stay up-to-date with email notifications; search, sort, and filter to find what you need quickly; and efficiently batch firmware updates on multiple audio or video devices at once.

Project files can be downloaded from multiple CONVERGE® Pro 2 and Huddle devices for convenient archiving; and users can provision CONVERGE Pro 2 VoIP lines and view VoIP registration status.

In addition, ClearOne’s video solutions, including the COLLABORATE® Live codecs and cloud-based Space application, can be easily configured and managed from the CONVERGENCE AV Network Manager.

The new network-management software also supports integration with third-party management systems via RESTful web service interface.

For more information about CONVERGENCE AV Network Manager, please click here.

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

###

Attachment 

Contact: 
Bob Griffin
Griffin360
+1 212 481 3456 x16
bob@griffin360.com

Primary Logo

CONVERGENCE AV Network Manager

Remote real-time system access provides at-a-glance, all-inclusive dashboard views.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
