Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Clearone Inc    CLRO

CLEARONE INC

(CLRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

New ClearOne Solutions Garner Major Industry Awards at ISE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 09:11am EST

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today announced that two of its new ISE 2019 product introductions, the COLLABORATE® Space collaboration solution and the Ceiling Microphone Array Dante, have been recognized by industry publications with two prestigious awards presented at ISE 2019 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

TNT
TNT Awards Logo


Best of Show
Best of Show Awards Logo


According to ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu, the new ClearOne COLLABORATE Space collaboration solution received a 2019 Best of Show Award from the leading UK and European commercial installation magazine Installation. The ClearOne Ceiling Microphone Array Dante earned a 2019 Top New Technology (TNT) Award in the microphones category of Unified Communications and Collaboration from the industry leading publication Commercial Integrator.

“The response of the global commercial AV industry to our new product introductions is very gratifying,” Hakimoglu said today. “In fact, the response is a testament to how well our product teams listen to and respond to the real-world needs of our customers and partners we serve around the world. COLLABORATE Space and the Ceiling Microphone Array Dante, along with our other new 2019 product introductions, strengthen the value chain of our unique audio and video solutions that work better together for the betterment of our customers around the world.”

COLLABORATE Space is a new cloud collaboration service that has the power to unify hundreds of users in new ways that is certain to generate excitement throughout the global commercial audiovisual industry. It’s a suite that unifies messaging, calls, meetings and, perhaps most importantly, minds in a way that will energize workflows and increase productivity for everyone involved in the enterprise. Designed as a persistent, user-friendly collaboration suite, COLLABORATE Space provides users with the ability to make calls to landlines and mobile phones, as well as many other powerful unified communications capabilities.

The Ceiling Microphone Array Dante is a tri-element ceiling microphone array with built-in Dante audio networking for conferencing and sound reinforcement applications. It offers businesses and integrators a superior solution that provides full 360-degree coverage through hardware and software optimized for speech intelligibility, ensuring smooth meetings and simple operation for superior performance in a wide variety of rooms. Available in package pricing for one to four microphone arrays makes Dante systems cost-effective, and the simple Ethernet-based installation saves time for integrators by reducing the amount of cabling needed compared to single element analog ceiling microphones.

Both COLLABORATE Space and the Ceiling Microphone Array Dante solutions are available for immediate delivery.

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

Printable releases are available in our Investor Relations area at http://investors.clearone.com.

Contact:
ClearOne Marketing
801-975-7200

Attachments 

Contact: 
ClearOne Marketing 
801-975-7200

ClearOne_Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLEARONE INC
09:11aNew ClearOne Solutions Garner Major Industry Awards at ISE 2019
GL
02/04ClearOne Debuts Patented Ceiling Tile Beamforming Mic Array with a Superior A..
GL
01/30ClearOne® Introduces COLLABORATE® Space, a New Cloud Collaboration Service wi..
GL
01/25ClearOne Prevails Against Shure in Trial Before the U.S. Patent & Trademark O..
GL
01/24ClearOne Addresses Wider Range of Market Demand with Debut of COLLABORATE® Ve..
GL
01/16CLEARONE : Introduces COLLABORATE Live, a New Line of Feature-Rich Video Collabo..
AQ
01/15CLEARONE : reg; Introduces COLLABORATE® Live, a New Line of Feature-Rich Video C..
AQ
01/11CLEARONE : upgrades website for A/V tech
AQ
01/09CLEARONE : Introduces Ceiling Microphone Array With Built-In Dante Interface
AQ
01/08ClearOne® Introduces Ceiling Microphone Array With Built-In Dante Interface
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 16,4 M
Chart CLEARONE INC
Duration : Period :
Clearone Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARONE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zeynep B. Hakimoglu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Narsi Narayanan Secretary & Senior Vice President-Finance
Larry R. Hendricks Independent Director
Brad R. Baldwin Lead Independent Director
Eric L. Robinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEARONE INC57.60%16
CISCO SYSTEMS14.08%222 235
QUALCOMM-8.66%62 912
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%46 108
NOKIA OYJ10.14%35 266
ERICSSON AB10.09%30 875
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.