New UNITE® 20 Pro Webcam from ClearOne provides full 1080p HD resolution with a 120° ultra wide-angle field of view

04/21/2020 | 09:11am EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Bringing pro-quality web collaboration options to personal conferencing spaces, ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), the leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today introduced the new UNITE 20 Pro Webcam, shipping soon.

The UNITE 20 Pro Webcam easily mounts on a PC or laptop to provide a full 1080p30 image with an ultra wide-angle field-of-view up to 120°.

A super-high Signal-to-Noise Ratio and advanced 2D and 3D noise reduction provides superior desktop camera video quality.

Use the UNITE 20 Pro Webcam with a PC or laptop and your favorite web-conferencing application such as ClearOne’s COLLABORATE® Space, Microsoft® Teams, Zoom™, WebEx™, GoToMeeting™, and others

Pair the new UNITE 20 Pro Webcam with a ClearOne CHAT 50 or CHAT 150 speakerphone for the ultimate personal collaboration workspace for both high-quality video and audio.
For huddle spaces, take advantage of newly reduced pricing on ClearOne’s UNITE® 50 4K ePTZ Camera with 4K resolution and 120° ultra wide-angle field-of-view.

Click here for full details of ClearOne's UNITE 20 Pro Webcam.

Click here for full details of ClearOne's UNITE 50 4K ePTZ Camera.

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

###

Attachment 

Contact: 
Bob Griffin
Griffin360
+1 212 481 3456 x16
bob@griffin360.com

Primary Logo

UNITE 20 Pro Webcam

The new UNITE 20 Pro Webcam easily mounts on a PC or laptop, providing the ultimate personal collaboration experience with a full 1080p30 image with an ultra wide-angle field-of-view up to 120°.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
