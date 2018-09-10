Clearside Biomedical to Participate in 2018 Janney Healthcare Conference

Log in
09/10/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Daniel H. White, will present at the 2018 Janney Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 17, 2018 at 11:35 a.m. ET at the Union League Club in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the company’s website at www.clearsidebio.com under the “Events & Presentations” tab in the “Investor Relations” section.  Following the conference, the presentation webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Clearside

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases.  Clearside’s proprietary suprachoroidal treatment approach offers unprecedented access to the back of the eye where sight-threatening disease often occurs.  The company’s unique platform for eye disease treatments is inherently flexible and intended to work with established medicines, new formulations of medicines, as well as future innovations.  Clearside’s pipeline includes advanced and pre-clinical product candidates in diseases where macular edema is a common complication, including uveitis, retinal vein occlusion (“RVO”) and diabetic macular edema (“DME”).  Clearside’s most advanced program is in non-infectious uveitis and it expects to submit a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use of suprachoroidal CLS-TA for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis by the end of 2018.  The company is also conducting two ongoing Phase 3 trials of suprachoroidal CLS-TA with an intravitreal anti-VEGF agent in patients with RVO.  In addition, Clearside recently announced positive topline results from a Phase 2 clinical trial of suprachoroidal CLS-TA used with EYLEA® (aflibercept) in patients with DME, and is continuing to analyze additional data from the trial as it becomes available.  Clearside  is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.  For more information, please visit http://www.clearsidebio.com.  Follow @clearsidebio on Twitter and Linkedin.

Contacts:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
(678) 430-8206
stephen.kilmer@clearsidebio.com

Charles Deignan
Chief Financial Officer
(678) 270-4005
charlie.deignan@clearsidebio.com

logo color s and clearside.jpg


06/16INSTITUTIONAL TOP IDEAS : Cormorant Asset Management 
Income Statement Evolution
