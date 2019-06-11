Log in
Clearside Biomedical to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

06/11/2019 | 07:06am EDT

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases, announced today that Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer will present a company overview at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Clearside’s proprietary suprachoroidal treatment approach offers unprecedented access to the back of the eye where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company’s unique Suprachoroidal Space (SCS) Injection Platform for eye disease treatments is an inherently flexible and non-surgical procedure, intended to work with established medications, new formulations of medicines, as well as future therapeutic innovations such as gene therapy. Clearside is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, please visit http://www.clearsidebio.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
ir@clearsidebio.com
(678) 430-8206

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
