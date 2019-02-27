Log in
CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC

CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC

(CLSD)
Clearside Biomedical to Report 2018 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Tuesday, March 12, 2019

02/27/2019 | 07:06am EST

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases, announced today that its fourth quarter and year end 2018 financial results will be reported on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 after the close of the financial markets.  Management will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

The live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.  The live call can be accessed by dialing (844) 263-8310 (domestic) or (213) 358-0959 (international) and entering conference code: 1855758.  An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Clearside’s proprietary suprachoroidal treatment approach offers unprecedented access to the back of the eye where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The company’s unique platform for eye disease treatments is inherently flexible and intended to work with established medicines, new formulations of medicines, as well as future innovations such as gene therapy. Clearside is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, please visit http://www.clearsidebio.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Jenny Kobin (919) 423-4799
Remy Bernarda (415) 203-6386
ir@clearsidebio.com

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

logo color s and clearside.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
