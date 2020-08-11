Log in
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION

CLW
Clearwater Paper : Announces Pricing of $275 Million of Senior Notes

08/11/2020

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced that it priced $275 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Notes will have an interest rate of 4.750% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 100% of their face value.

Clearwater Paper intends to use the net proceeds, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 4.500% Senior Notes due 2023 and satisfy and discharge the related indenture.

As the offering was a private placement, the notes were offered and sold only to investors reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. Each of our existing and future domestic subsidiaries will guarantee the notes, subject to certain exceptions. The notes that were offered have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This news release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the proposed offering of the notes and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections that are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations; competitive pricing pressures for the company’s products, including as a result of increased capacity, as additional manufacturing facilities are operated by the company’s competitors; the loss of, changes in prices in regard to, or reduction in, orders from a significant customer; changes in the cost and availability of wood fiber and wood pulp; changes in transportation costs and disruptions in transportation services; changes in customer product preferences and competitors' product offerings; larger competitors having operational and other advantages; customer acceptance and timing and quantity of purchases of the company’s tissue products, including the existence of sufficient demand for and the quality of tissue produced by the company’s expanded Shelby, North Carolina operations; consolidation and vertical integration of converting operations in the paperboard industry; the company’s ability to successfully implement its operational efficiencies and cost savings strategies, along with related capital projects, and achieve the expected operational or financial results of those projects, including from the continuous digester at the company’s Lewiston, Idaho facility; changes in the U.S. and international economies and in general economic conditions in the regions and industries in which the company operates; manufacturing or operating disruptions, including IT system and IT system implementation failures, equipment malfunctions and damage to the company’s manufacturing facilities; cyber-security risks; changes in costs for and availability of packaging supplies, chemicals, energy, and maintenance and repairs; labor disruptions; cyclical industry conditions; changes in expenses, required contributions, and potential withdrawal costs associated with the company’s pension plans; environmental liabilities or expenditures; reliance on a limited number of third-party suppliers for raw materials; the company’s ability to attract, motivate, train and retain qualified and key personnel; material weaknesses in the company’s internal control over financial reporting; the company’s substantial indebtedness and ability to service its debt obligations; restrictions on the company’s business from debt covenants and terms; negative changes in the company’s credit agency ratings; changes in laws, regulations or industry standards affecting the company’s business; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Except as required by law, forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on new developments or changes in the company's expectations after the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 865 M - -
Net income 2020 69,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 746 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 645 M 645 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 290
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Clearwater Paper Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 50,50 $
Last Close Price 38,94 $
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arsen S. Kitch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander Toeldte Independent Executive Chairman
Michael John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William D. Larsson Independent Director
Kevin J. Hunt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION82.30%645
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD112.32%5 054
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.32.32%4 847
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-15.38%2 070
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-28.63%1 440
NEENAH, INC.-30.26%825
