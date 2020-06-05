Clearwater Paper : Announces Virtual Participation at Deutsche Bank's 11th Annual Global Industrials & Materials Summit

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced that Arsen S. Kitch, president and chief executive officer, and Mike J. Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit on Monday, June 8, at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time. Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005516/en/