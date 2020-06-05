Log in
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION

CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION

(CLW)
Clearwater Paper : Announces Virtual Participation at Deutsche Bank's 11th Annual Global Industrials & Materials Summit

06/05/2020 | 07:43pm EDT

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced that Arsen S. Kitch, president and chief executive officer, and Mike J. Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit on Monday, June 8, at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time. Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.


© Business Wire 2020
