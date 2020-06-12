Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Clearwater Paper Corporation    CLW

CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION

(CLW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clearwater Paper : Announces Virtual Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW), a premier supplier of quality tissue and bleached paperboard products, today announced that Arsen S. Kitch, president and chief executive officer, and Mike J. Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will virtually participate in the following investor conferences:

June 18, 2020 – Fireside Chat at the KeyBanc Paper & Packaging Forum beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time; Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will also be available for investor meetings.

June 24, 2020 – Fireside Chat at the 2020 BMO Chemicals & Packaging Conference beginning at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time; Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will also be available for investor meetings.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.

ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER

Clearwater Paper is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATI
04:31pCLEARWATER PAPER : Announces Virtual Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferen..
BU
06/08CLEARWATER PAPER CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
06/08CLEARWATER PAPER : Reports Updated Second Quarter Guidance
BU
06/05CLEARWATER PAPER : Announces Virtual Participation at Deutsche Bank's 11th Annua..
BU
05/19CLEARWATER PAPER CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of..
AQ
05/05CLEARWATER PAPER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05CLEARWATER PAPER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/05CLEARWATER PAPER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/05CLEARWATER PAPER : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
05/01CLEARWATER PAPER : Adds New Board Member
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 878 M - -
Net income 2020 44,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 845 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 562 M 562 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 290
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Clearwater Paper Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,50 $
Last Close Price 33,93 $
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arsen S. Kitch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander Toeldte Independent Executive Chairman
Michael John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William D. Larsson Independent Director
Kevin J. Hunt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION58.85%562
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD59.00%3 643
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-6.61%3 419
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-22.02%1 892
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-15.53%1 707
NEENAH, INC.-28.92%841
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group