Clearwater Paper : Announces Virtual Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW), a premier supplier of quality tissue and bleached paperboard products, today announced that Arsen S. Kitch, president and chief executive officer, and Mike J. Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will virtually participate in the following investor conferences:

June 18, 2020 – Fireside Chat at the KeyBanc Paper & Packaging Forum beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time; Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will also be available for investor meetings.

June 24, 2020 – Fireside Chat at the 2020 BMO Chemicals & Packaging Conference beginning at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time; Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will also be available for investor meetings.

