Clearwater Paper : Provides Update on Operations in Response to COVID-19

Focused on Ensuring Continuous Operations to Serve Significant Increase in Demand

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW), a premier supplier of quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue and bleached paperboard, today shared an update on the company’s recent operations during the COVID-19 situation.

The health and safety of employees is a top priority, and Clearwater Paper is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation. The company is implementing a comprehensive risk mitigation plan across all facilities that includes enhanced sanitation procedures, sick leave, remote work options, travel restrictions, and visitor and meeting policies. In addition, Clearwater Paper is actively engaging with federal, state, and local government officials due to the essential and critical nature of its workforce and operations.

Clearwater Paper is also experiencing a significant increase in demand for its retail tissue products and an increase in demand for paperboard used for packaging food and pharmaceutical products. The company is focused on ensuring continuous operations to serve its customers’ demand for these essential goods. Clearwater Paper’s facilities are currently producing as usual.

ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER

Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the COVID-19 situation, the company’s risk management plan, demand for the company’s products, and production at the company’s facilities. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include those risks and uncertainties described in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2020, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the company's other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on new developments or changes to the company’s expectations.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005483/en/