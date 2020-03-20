Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Clearwater Paper Corporation    CLW

CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION

(CLW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clearwater Paper : Provides Update on Operations in Response to COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

Focused on Ensuring Continuous Operations to Serve Significant Increase in Demand

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW), a premier supplier of quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue and bleached paperboard, today shared an update on the company’s recent operations during the COVID-19 situation.

The health and safety of employees is a top priority, and Clearwater Paper is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation. The company is implementing a comprehensive risk mitigation plan across all facilities that includes enhanced sanitation procedures, sick leave, remote work options, travel restrictions, and visitor and meeting policies. In addition, Clearwater Paper is actively engaging with federal, state, and local government officials due to the essential and critical nature of its workforce and operations.

Clearwater Paper is also experiencing a significant increase in demand for its retail tissue products and an increase in demand for paperboard used for packaging food and pharmaceutical products. The company is focused on ensuring continuous operations to serve its customers’ demand for these essential goods. Clearwater Paper’s facilities are currently producing as usual.

ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER

Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the COVID-19 situation, the company’s risk management plan, demand for the company’s products, and production at the company’s facilities. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include those risks and uncertainties described in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2020, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the company's other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on new developments or changes to the company’s expectations.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATI
12:53pCLEARWATER PAPER : Provides Update on Operations in Response to COVID-19
BU
03/09CLEARWATER PAPER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/26CLEARWATER PAPER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26CLEARWATER PAPER : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results
BU
01/31CLEARWATER PAPER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in..
AQ
01/28CLEARWATER PAPER CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/28CLEARWATER PAPER : Announces CEO Transition
BU
01/23CLEARWATER PAPER : Announces Availability and Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full ..
BU
01/10CLEARWATER PAPER : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
01/08CLEARWATER PAPER : Announces Ratification of Labor Contracts
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 815 M
EBIT 2020 72,0 M
Net income 2020 14,1 M
Debt 2020 839 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 280 M
Chart CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Clearwater Paper Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 35,50  $
Last Close Price 16,93  $
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 110%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Linda K. Massman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander Toeldte Independent Executive Chairman
Robert G. Hrivnak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William D. Larsson Independent Director
Kevin J. Hunt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION-20.74%280
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-29.25%12 451
STORA ENSO OYJ-36.38%7 456
SUZANO S.A.-31.12%7 165
SVENSKA CELLULOSA-10.17%5 797
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.57%4 683
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group