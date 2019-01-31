Log in
CLEARWAY ENERGY INC
Clearway Energy : to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on February 28, 2019

01/31/2019

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) (“Clearway Energy”) plans to report its Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through Clearway Energy’s website at http://www.clearwayenergy.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. is a leading publicly-traded energy infrastructure investor focused on modern, sustainable and long-term contracted assets across North America. Clearway Energy’s environmentally-sound asset portfolio includes over 7,000 megawatts of wind, solar and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. Through this diversified and contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor Global Infrastructure Partners III (GIP), an independent infrastructure fund manager that invests in infrastructure and businesses in both OECD and select emerging market countries, through GIP’s portfolio company, Clearway Energy Group.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 109 M
EBIT 2018 422 M
Net income 2018 111 M
Debt 2018 5 530 M
Yield 2018 8,74%
P/E ratio 2018 11,76
P/E ratio 2019 9,01
EV / Sales 2018 7,54x
EV / Sales 2019 7,34x
Capitalization 2 828 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,0 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher S. Sotos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Bram Chairman
Chad S. Plotkin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ferrell P. McClean Independent Director
Brian R. Ford Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEARWAY ENERGY INC2 828
NEXTERA ENERGY INC-0.13%82 967
ENEL3.77%61 185
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.2.02%53 147
INNOGY SE0.00%26 125
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 293
