Clearway Energy : to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on February 28, 2019

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) (“Clearway Energy”) plans to
report its Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 financial results on
Thursday, February 28, 2019. Management will present the results during
a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.
A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials,
can be accessed through Clearway Energy’s website at http://www.clearwayenergy.com
and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” under the Investor Relations
section. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to
listen in real time.
About Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy, Inc. is a leading publicly-traded energy infrastructure
investor focused on modern, sustainable and long-term contracted assets
across North America. Clearway Energy’s environmentally-sound asset
portfolio includes over 7,000 megawatts of wind, solar and natural
gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy
systems. Through this diversified and contracted portfolio, Clearway
Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing
dividend income. Clearway Energy’s Class C and Class A common stock are
traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A,
respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling
investor Global Infrastructure Partners III (GIP), an independent
infrastructure fund manager that invests in infrastructure and
businesses in both OECD and select emerging market countries, through
GIP’s portfolio company, Clearway Energy Group.
