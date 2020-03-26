Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Clearway Energy, Inc.    CWEN.A

CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.

(CWEN.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clearway Energy, Inc. Announces Change to Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 07:31am EDT

PRINCETON, N.J., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) (the “Company” or “Clearway Energy”) today announced that, due to the emerging public health impact of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, the location of the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual meeting. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will still be held at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, but will be held only in a virtual meeting format.

On March 24, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved the change to the location and format of the Annual Meeting in support of the health and well-being of the Company’s employees, stockholders and other associates, as well as the related protocols that have been or may be imposed by federal, state and local governments.

Stockholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2020 will be able to access the Annual Meeting webcast, ask questions and (for those who were intending to vote in person) vote online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CWEN2020 by entering their 16-digit control number provided on their proxy card. This website also will contain instructions to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting. Stockholders who do not intend to vote at the virtual Annual Meeting may continue to vote at www.proxyvote.com until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 29, 2020 in accordance with the instructions in the Company’s proxy materials.

To access the Company’s Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2020, please visit the Company’s website at www.clearwayenergy.com under the Featured Reports heading.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., is a leading publicly-traded energy infrastructure investor focused on modern, sustainable and long-term contracted assets across North America. Clearway Energy’s environmentally-sound asset portfolio includes over 7,000 megawatts of wind, solar and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. Through this diversified and contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor Global Infrastructure Partners III (GIP), an independent infrastructure fund manager that invests in infrastructure and businesses in both OECD and select emerging market countries, through GIP’s portfolio company, Clearway Energy Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “should,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “believe” and similar terms. Although Clearway Energy believes that the expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially.

Clearway Energy undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The foregoing review of factors that could cause Clearway Energy’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this news release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect Clearway Energy’s future results included in Clearway Energy’s filings, or the filings of Clearway Energy LLC, with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Investors:
Akil Marsh, 609-608-1500
akil.marsh@clearwayenergy.com


Media:
Zadie Oleksiw, 202-836-5754
media@clearwayenergy.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.
07:31aClearway Energy, Inc. Announces Change to Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stoc..
GL
03/03CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
03/02CLEARWAY ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/27CLEARWAY ENERGY : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
02/27CLEARWAY ENERGY : Reports Full Year 2019 Financial Results
AQ
02/27CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
02/19Clearway Energy, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.21 per Share
GL
01/22Clearway Energy, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Febr..
GL
01/08CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
2019CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 258 M
EBIT 2020 455 M
Net income 2020 111 M
Debt 2020 6 629 M
Yield 2020 5,25%
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 6,91x
EV / Sales2021 6,14x
Capitalization 2 056 M
Chart CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Clearway Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,43  $
Last Close Price 17,29  $
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher S. Sotos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Bram Chairman
Chad S. Plotkin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ferrell P. McClean Independent Director
Brian R. Ford Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.-9.57%2 056
NTPC LTD-33.05%10 368
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-24.74%6 187
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED4.02%5 007
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.4.17%4 463
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED4.64%4 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group