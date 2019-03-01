Log in
WeissLaw LLP Investigates Clementia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

03/01/2019 | 02:16pm EST

NEW YORK, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP  is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Clementia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("CMTA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CMTA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by French drugmaker Ipsen.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive $25.00 in cash for each CMTA share they own.  

If you own CMTA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/clementia-pharmaceuticals-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether CMTA's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $36.00 per CMTA share, or $11.00 above the per-share offer price.  The acquisition is a strategic transaction which Ipsen hopes to leverage to increase the value of its portfolio with first-in-class or best-in-class assets.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether CMTA's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.   

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-clementia-pharmaceuticals-inc-300805090.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
