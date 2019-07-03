Cleveland Cliffs : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

This amendment is being filed to correct the amount of securities owned following the reported transaction on April 24, 2019, including the 71.208 shares credited on April 15, 2019 to the Reporting Person pursuant to the Issuer's Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The amount of securities owned as reported on April 26, 2019 was overstated by 535.584 shares.

These shares are held in a trust for the benefit of the reporting person's children. The reporting person's spouse is a trustee of the trust. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities, and the filing of this report is not an admission that the reporting person is the beneficial owner of these securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.