Cleveland Cliffs : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
0
07/03/2019 | 06:08pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Taylor Douglas C
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. [ CLF ]
__ X __ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
200 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 3300
4/24/2019
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
CLEVELAND, OH 44114-2315
4/26/2019
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
Common Shares
4/24/2019
A
10515
A
$0
124196.208 (2)
D
(1)
Douglas
C. Taylor
Common Shares
28150
I
2005
Family
Trust (3)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans. Code
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
(Instr. 8)
Derivative Securities
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
Acquired (A) or
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
Following
Direct (D)
Date
Expiration
Title
Amount or Number of
Reported
or Indirect
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
(Instr. 4)
4)
Explanation of Responses:
Reflects the number of restricted shares granted to the Reporting Person as the 2019 Director Restricted Shares pursuant to the Amended and Restated 2014 Nonemployee Directors' Compensation Plan.
This amendment is being filed to correct the amount of securities owned following the reported transaction on April 24, 2019, including the 71.208 shares credited on April 15, 2019 to the Reporting Person pursuant to the Issuer's Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The amount of securities owned as reported on April 26, 2019 was overstated by 535.584 shares.
These shares are held in a trust for the benefit of the reporting person's children. The reporting person's spouse is a trustee of the trust. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities, and the filing of this report is not an admission that the reporting person is the beneficial owner of these securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner OfficerOther
Taylor Douglas C
200 PUBLIC SQUARE X SUITE 3300
CLEVELAND, OH 44114-2315
Signatures
/s/ James D. Graham by Power of Attorney
7/3/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 22:07:04 UTC