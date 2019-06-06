Log in
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC

(CLF)
  Report  
Cleveland Cliffs : Announces Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at its Northshore Mining in Minnesota

0
06/06/2019 | 12:42pm EDT

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its expansion at Northshore Mining in Silver Bay, Minnesota on August 7. The Company will be celebrating the startup of the new production equipment, including supporting infrastructure, which will be completed on schedule and within a total investment budget of $100 million. Cleveland-Cliffs invested in upgrading the concentrator building, a new scavenger building, new conveyor systems, a limestone tank and a steam generating plant to support large-scale commercial production of DR-grade pellets.

The Company broke ground for the project in March 2018, and the execution of the project will conclude after nearly 300,000 labor hours of work. Construction jobs created for the project included 150 people employed at peak construction, which included management, craft and labor. With the conclusion of the project, Northshore Mining will be the only U.S. based iron ore processing facility to produce low silica DR-grade pellets. The Northshore operation will immediately start to produce DR-grade pellet feedstock for Cliffs’ Hot Briquetted Iron Plant in Toledo, OH, a $830 million investment that will be commissioned in mid-2020, as well as DR-grade pellets to be exported to a new clientele of DRI producers outside the United States.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the largest and oldest independent iron ore mining company in the United States. The company is a major supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. By 2020, Cliffs expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in the Great Lakes region with the development of its first production plant in Toledo, Ohio. Driven by the core values of safety, social, environmental and capital stewardship, Cliffs’ employees endeavor to provide all stakeholders with operating and financial transparency.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 322 M
EBIT 2019 656 M
Net income 2019 488 M
Debt 2019 1 487 M
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 5,68
P/E ratio 2020 6,92
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
Capitalization 2 721 M
Chart CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC
Duration : Period :
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 13,0 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Lourenço Gonçalves Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Clifford T. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy K. Flanagan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert P. Fisher Independent Director
Joseph A. Rutkowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC25.10%2 537
POSCO--.--%17 813
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 873
NIPPON STEEL CORP-0.11%15 761
ARCELORMITTAL-25.52%15 198
NUCOR-2.35%15 172
