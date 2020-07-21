Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. : Announces Price Increase for Carbon Steel Products

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) (the “Company”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, AK Steel, is increasing current spot market base prices for all carbon flat-rolled steel hot rolled, cold rolled and coated products by a minimum of $40 per ton, effective immediately with new orders in North America.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs is among the largest vertically integrated producers of differentiated iron ore and steel in North America. With an emphasis on non-commoditized products, the Company is uniquely positioned to supply both customized iron ore pellets and steel solutions to a quality-focused customer base. AK Steel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cleveland-Cliffs, is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products. The AK Tube and Precision Partners businesses provide customer solutions with carbon and stainless steel tubing products, die design and tooling, and hot- and cold-stamped components. In 2020, Cliffs also expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in the Great Lakes region. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 11,000 people across mining and steel manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.clevelandcliffs.com or www.aksteel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005867/en/