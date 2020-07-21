Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.    CLF

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.

(CLF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. : Announces Price Increase for Carbon Steel Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 02:32pm EDT

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) (the “Company”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, AK Steel, is increasing current spot market base prices for all carbon flat-rolled steel hot rolled, cold rolled and coated products by a minimum of $40 per ton, effective immediately with new orders in North America.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs is among the largest vertically integrated producers of differentiated iron ore and steel in North America. With an emphasis on non-commoditized products, the Company is uniquely positioned to supply both customized iron ore pellets and steel solutions to a quality-focused customer base. AK Steel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cleveland-Cliffs, is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products. The AK Tube and Precision Partners businesses provide customer solutions with carbon and stainless steel tubing products, die design and tooling, and hot- and cold-stamped components. In 2020, Cliffs also expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in the Great Lakes region. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 11,000 people across mining and steel manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.clevelandcliffs.com or www.aksteel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
02:32pCLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. : Announces Price Increase for Carbon Steel Products
BU
07/08CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. : to Announce Second-Quarter 2020 Results on July 30
BU
06/25AK Steel - Cleveland-Cliffs Subsidiary AK Steel Recognized by General Motors ..
AQ
06/24CLEVELAND CLIFFS : rsquo; Subsidiary AK Steel Recognized by General Motors as a ..
BU
06/19CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
06/18CLEVELAND CLIFFS : Announces Proposed Offering of an Additional $120,000,000 Sen..
AQ
06/16CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
06/16CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. : Announces Pricing of an Additional $120,000,000 Senior S..
BU
06/16CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. : Announces Proposed Offering of an Additional $120,000,00..
BU
06/09CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. : Announces Earlier Than Planned Restart of HBI Constructi..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 761 M - -
Net income 2020 -230 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,92x
Yield 2020 2,30%
Capitalization 2 252 M 2 252 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 372
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,92 $
Last Close Price 5,65 $
Spread / Highest target 77,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Lourenço Gonçalves Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Clifford T. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith A. Koci Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert P. Fisher Independent Director
Gabriel Stoliar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.-32.74%2 252
ARCELORMITTAL-34.92%12 733
POSCO-19.03%12 419
NUCOR-27.68%12 256
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-39.39%8 904
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-8.70%5 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group