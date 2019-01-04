Log in
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC    CLF

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC (CLF)
01/03 10:00:52 pm
7.63 USD   -2.30%
Cleveland Cliffs : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

01/04/2019

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Fisher Robert P Jr

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. [ CLF ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

200 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 3300

1/2/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

CLEVELAND, OH 44114-2315

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

Common Shares

1/2/2019

(1)

A

975

A

$7.69

99160

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Reflects the number of common shares issued to the Reporting Person in payment of the Reporting Person's quarterly retainer in lieu of cash for the first quarter pursuant to the Reporting Person's election to participate in the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Nonemployee Director Retainer Share Election Program. The Reporting Person elected to participate in the Retainer Election Program at 25%.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Fisher Robert P Jr 200 PUBLIC SQUARE SUITE 3300

CLEVELAND, OH 44114-2315

X

Signatures

/s/ James D. Graham by Power of Attorney

1/3/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 00:18:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 429 M
EBIT 2018 701 M
Net income 2018 646 M
Debt 2018 1 226 M
Yield 2018 0,42%
P/E ratio 2018 3,62
P/E ratio 2019 4,60
EV / Sales 2018 1,47x
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 2 342 M
NameTitle
C. Lourenço Gonçalves Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Clifford T. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy K. Flanagan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert P. Fisher Independent Director
Joseph A. Rutkowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC2.21%2 342
ARCELORMITTAL-2.44%20 730
POSCO--.--%18 308
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP0.00%16 743
NUCOR0.77%16 390
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%13 587
