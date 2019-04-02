Log in
Cleveland Cliffs : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

0
04/02/2019 | 06:07pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Fisher Robert P Jr

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. [ CLF ]

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

200 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 3300

4/1/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

CLEVELAND, OH 44114-2315

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Shares

4/1/2019

A

723 (1)

A

$10.38

99883

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

(1)Reflects the number of common shares issued to the Reporting Person in payment of the Reporting Person's quarterly retainer in lieu of cash for the second quarter pursuant to the Reporting Person's election to participate in the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Nonemployee Director Retainer Share Election Program. The Reporting Person elected to participate in the Retainer Election Program at 25%.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships

Director 10% Owner OfficerOther

Fisher Robert P Jr

200 PUBLIC SQUARE X SUITE 3300

CLEVELAND, OH 44114-2315

Signatures

/s/ James D. Graham by Power of Attorney

4/2/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

*If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 22:06:09 UTC
