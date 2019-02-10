Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cleveland-Cliffs Inc    CLF

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC (CLF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cleveland-Cliffs stock benefits from Vale troubles: Barron's

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 05:29pm EST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares in mining company Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has benefited from troubles at rival Vale SA after three of Vale's dams ruptured at an iron-ore mine in Brazil last month, Barron's financial newspaper said in its latest edition.

The incident marked Vale's second deadly accident in the region in three years, leading the company to suspend dividend payments, Barron's said.

Further, a court ordered Vale to stop work at its Brucutu mine and its license to operate at the property was revoked. The company also invoked the force majeure clause on some of its contracts as a result of lower production, Barron's noted.

Vale's troubles have been helped Cleveland-Cliffs shares, Barron's said. Following its fourth-quarter earnings report, Cleveland-Cliffs stocks rose 8.5 percent to $11.83 on Friday.

The company earned $2.03 per share in the quarter on revenue of $696.3 million. It said on a conference call that the affect of Vale events has not yet been quantified.

Macquarie analyst David Lipschitz reiterated an "Outperform" rating on Cleveland-Cliffs and raised his price target by $2, to $13, following the earnings report, Barron's said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Bill Berkrot)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC 8.53% 11.83 Delayed Quote.53.84%
VALE 3.77% 43.16 End-of-day quote.-14.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC
05:29pCLEVELAND-CLIFFS STOCK BENEFITS FROM : Barron's
RE
02/08CLEVELAND CLIFFS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/08CLEVELAND-CLIFFS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/08CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
02/08CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
BU
01/28CLEVELAND CLIFFS : Appoints Ann Harlan and Janet Miller to Board of Directors
BU
01/03CLEVELAND CLIFFS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
01/03CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
2018Securities lending boom sparks concerns on returns and voting
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 233 M
EBIT 2019 610 M
Net income 2019 492 M
Debt 2019 1 152 M
Yield 2019 0,92%
P/E ratio 2019 7,18
P/E ratio 2020 8,65
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capitalization 3 526 M
Chart CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC
Duration : Period :
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,1 $
Spread / Average Target -6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Lourenço Gonçalves Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Clifford T. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy K. Flanagan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert P. Fisher Independent Director
Joseph A. Rutkowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC53.84%3 526
ARCELORMITTAL6.11%22 305
POSCO--.--%20 485
NUCOR15.46%18 280
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP7.75%17 275
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 301
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.