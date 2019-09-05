Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cleveland-Cliffs Inc    CLF

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC

(CLF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cleveland Cliffs : to Webcast Presentation by Lourenco Goncalves at Upcoming Credit Suisse Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 07:02am EDT

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today said it will be webcasting its company update presentation by Lourenco Goncalves at the 32nd Annual Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference next week.

The Company invites interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of the presentation.

When:

September 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET


Presenter:

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer


Web Address:

www.clevelandcliffs.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.clevelandcliffs.com.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the largest and oldest independent iron ore mining company in the United States. The company is a major supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. By 2020, Cliffs expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in the Great Lakes region with the development of its first production plant in Toledo, Ohio. Driven by the core values of safety, social, environmental and capital stewardship, Cliffs’ employees endeavor to provide all stakeholders with operating and financial transparency.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC
07:02aCLEVELAND CLIFFS : to Webcast Presentation by Lourenco Goncalves at Upcoming Cre..
BU
09/03CLEVELAND CLIFFS : Declares Regular Quarterly and Special Cash Dividend on Commo..
BU
08/28CLEVELAND CLIFFS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
08/14CLEVELAND CLIFFS : Highlights Its Contribution to Clean Steelmaking Through Its ..
BU
07/22CLEVELAND CLIFFS : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
07/19CLEVELAND CLIFFS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
07/19CLEVELAND-CLIFFS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/19CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/19CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/12Sandfire Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 347 M
EBIT 2019 682 M
Net income 2019 505 M
Debt 2019 1 699 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 3,99x
P/E ratio 2020 4,23x
EV / Sales2019 1,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,37x
Capitalization 1 931 M
Chart CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC
Duration : Period :
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 12,39  $
Last Close Price 7,15  $
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 73,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Lourenço Gonçalves Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Clifford T. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy K. Flanagan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert P. Fisher Independent Director
Joseph A. Rutkowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC-7.02%1 931
ARCELORMITTAL-25.91%14 996
NUCOR-4.84%14 946
POSCO--.--%14 031
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%13 065
NIPPON STEEL CORP-20.65%12 738
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group