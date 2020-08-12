CLS: CLICKS GROUP LIMITED - Trading update and voluntary trading statement
0
08/12/2020 | 05:08am EDT
CLS: CLICKS GROUP LIMITED - Trading update and voluntary trading statement
CLS: CLICKS GROUP LIMITED - Trading update and voluntary trading statement
Trading update and voluntary trading statement
Clicks Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1996/000645/06
JSE share code: CLS
ISIN: ZAE000134854
CUSIP: 18682W205
LEI: 378900E967958A677472
('Clicks Group' or 'the group')
TRADING UPDATE AND VOLUNTARY TRADING STATEMENT
TRADING UPDATE FOR 23 WEEKS FROM 1 MARCH TO 9 AUGUST 2020
Clicks Group presents the following update to provide insight into the group´s
trading performance against the background of the Covid-19 pandemic and the
resultant national lockdown. This 23-week period covers trading from the start of
the second half of the group´s financial year, including the period immediately
before the country entered varying levels of lockdown from 27 March 2020, and
the subsequent four months of trading.
Retail health and beauty sales, including Clicks and the franchise brands of The
Body Shop, GNC and Claire´s, increased by 7.7% over the corresponding 23
weeks in the previous year. Total retail sales grew by 6.3%.
As an essential healthcare service provider Clicks has traded throughout the
lockdown period, although has been restricted to shorter trading hours and was
limited to selling only essential products under lockdown level 5 until 30 April
2020.
Trading patterns shifted as customer shopping behaviour changed in response to
the various lockdown level restrictions and consumers chose to stay home to
reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19.
Online sales in Clicks have shown significant growth since the start of lockdown.
The investment made in its online and digital capability over the past four years
enabled the brand to manage the increased demand and ensure an efficient and
convenient service to customers.
Clicks has experienced a decline in the frequency of customer visits during the
lockdown while the average basket value has increased over this time. The
decline in footfall at super regional and regional malls across the country has
impacted sales in destination stores. However, Clicks is well positioned in this
environment with over 70% of its stores located in convenience and
neighbourhood shopping centres.
Pharmacy sales have been negatively impacted as the country has not
experienced a traditional winter cold and flu season which is generally a strong
driver of sales growth. The incidence of colds and flu has been limited as South
Africans are wearing face masks during the pandemic, social interaction has
been limited, schooling restricted and large numbers of people are working from
home.
The group´s other retail brand stores all closed for the lockdown commencing on
27 March 2020. The Body Shop stores reopened from 1 May 2020 while Musica
and Claire´s stores reopened from 1 June 2020 when the country moved to
lockdown level 3. The group received rental relief on stores which were closed
due to lockdown.
UPD´s turnover for the period grew by 11.4% owing to strong growth from the
private hospital channel due to increased demand for medicines and healthcare
products. Sales growth was further supported by good growth from independent
pharmacies and the benefit of new contracts.
Group turnover for the 23 weeks increased by 10.2%.
TRADING UPDATE FOR 49 WEEKS TO 9 AUGUST 2020
Group turnover increased by 10.0% to R32.3 billion in the 49 weeks to 9 August
2020.
Retail health and beauty sales increased by 8.7%. Health and beauty sales in
comparable stores increased by 4.6% with volume growth of 2.6% as selling
price inflation averaged 2.0% for the 49 weeks.
Total retail sales increased by 7.5% and by 3.9% in comparable stores, with
selling price inflation of 2.2%.
UPD increased turnover by 11.7%. Total managed turnover, combining
wholesale turnover and turnover managed on behalf of bulk distribution clients,
increased by 10.6% as the business traded well and benefited from gaining new
private hospital and buying group contracts.
Segmental turnover
Sales growth (%) Inflation (%)
Retail 7.5 2.2
Distribution 11.7 2.5
Intragroup turnover 3.9
Total group 10.0 2.3
VOLUNTARY TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 AUGUST 2020
The group expects diluted headline earnings per share for the year ending 31
August 2020 to increase by between 10% and 15% over the 663.6 cents for the
2019 financial year to between 730 and 763 cents. The figure for 2019 was
restated following the adoption of IFRS 16.
The growth in earnings is supported by the group´s tight cost management,
continued working capital efficiency and the performance of UPD which gained
new contracts and traded strongly throughout the year.
The group´s balance sheet remains robust and the business has continued to
generate strong cash flows throughout the year. The directors plan to declare a
full year dividend within the group´s targeted dividend payout ratio of 60% - 65%.
The financial information in this announcement is the responsibility of the
directors and has not been reviewed or reported on by the group´s independent
auditor.
Cape Town
12 August 2020
For further information contact
Tier 1 Investor Relations
Tel: +27 (21) 702 3102
Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Date: 12-08-2020 11:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.
2020-08-12 11:00:00Source: JSE News Service (SENS)
Clicks Group Limited published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 09:07:12 UTC