Clinigen : Annual Report and Accounts, and notice of AGM

9 October 2018

Annual Report and Accounts, and notice of AGM

Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, 'Clinigen' or 'the Group'), the global pharmaceuticals and services

company, announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2018 is now available on the Group's website atwww.clinigengroup.com.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts will be posted to shareholders later today.

The Group will hold its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on 8 November 2018 at 10.00am at Instinctif Partners' offices, 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. Shaun Chilton, Group Chief Executive Officer, will give a presentation at the AGM. The slides will be made available on the Group's webs ite after the meeting. No new material information will be provided.

- Ends -

Contact Details

Clinigen Group plc Tel: +44 (0) 1283 495 010 Peter Allen, Chairman Matt Parrish, Head of Investor Relations Numis Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 Michael Meade / Freddie Barnfield (Nominated Adviser) James Black / Tom Ballard (Corporate Broking) RBC Capital Markets - Joint Broker Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 Marcus Jackson / Elliot Thomas Instinctif Partners Tel: +44 (0) 20 7457 2020 Melanie Toyne-Sewell / Alex Shaw / Deborah Bell Email: clinigen@instinctif.com About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN) is a global pharmaceutical and services company with a unique combination of businesses focused on providing ethical access to medicines. Its mission is to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time through three areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen acquired Quantum Pharma in November 2017.

For more information, please visit www.clinigengroup.com