Clinigen : Half Year Results for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2018

27 February 2019

Good H1 performance with adjusted EPS up 9% and strong cash flow

Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, 'Clinigen' or 'the Group'), the global pharmaceuticals and services group, has today published its half year results for the six months ended 31 December 2018.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Six months ended 31 December 2018 2017 Growth Constant £m £m Reported currency Revenue 208.9 167.8 24% 25% Adjusted gross profit 80.0 63.9 25% 27% Adjusted EBITDA 41.8 34.4 22% 24% Reported profit before tax 12.9 15.8 (18)% Reported earnings per share 7.7p 10.2p (25)% Adjusted earnings per share 23.0p 21.2p 9% Interim dividend per share 1.95p 1.76p 11% Operating cash flow 36.9 32.7 13% Net debt 192.4 141.8 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 Adjusted gross profit up 25% (2% on an organic basis*)

 Adjusted EBITDA up 22% (8% on an organic basis*) to £41.8m (2017: £34.4m)

 Adjusted EPS up 9% to 23.0p (2017: 21.2p)

 Strong cash flow performance with operating cash flow of £36.9m (2017: £32.7m)

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

 Increasing balance across divisions, reflecting portfolio strategy

 EU and US infrastructure strengthened by CSM and iQone acquisitions - CSM YoY EBITDA up approximately 20%

 Commercial Medicines enhanced by rights acquisitions: Proleukin® and Imukin® ROW and intention to acquire Proleukin® US

 Unlicensed Medicines delivering strong organic performance and continued good growth in Africa and Asia Pacific

Shaun Chilton, Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

"The business has transformed over the last 12 months through a combination of substantial corporate and product acquisitions, investment in infrastructure and underlying growth. This has resulted in an improved balance across our complementary businesses - reflecting our portfolio strategy.

"Operationally, we saw good growth in Africa and Asia Pacific and the Unlicensed Medicines business, with adjusted EPS up 9% and operating cash flow up 13%. Notably, CSM, which we acquired in October 2018, saw approximately 20% year on year growth in EBITDA.

"We have started the second half of the year well and in-line with the Board's expectations. We remain well placed to deliver on our vision to be the trusted global leader in the global supply and distribution of critically important hospital medicines."

Note: Group results on an adjusted basis exclude amortisation of acquired intangibles and products, and other non-underlying items relating to acquisitions (see note 3 and 4 of the condensed financial statements). Adjusted EBITDA includes the Group's share of EBITDA from its joint venture. Constant currency growth is derived by applying the prior period's actual exchange rate to this period's result.

*Year on year comparisons referred to as 'organic' are a measure of growth on a constant currency basis, excluding the impact of business and product acquisitions. Business and product acquisitions in the current period are excluded from organic EBITDA, and for the acquisitions completing in the prior year, they are included on a pro-forma basis as if they occurred on the first day of the prior year. Organic growth is presented to aid the reader's understanding of the underlying performance of the business.

Operating cash flow is net cash flow from operating activities before income taxes, interest and working capital movements.

OVERVIEW

Clinigen's vision is to be the trusted global leader in the supply and distribution of critically important hospital medicines.

To achieve this vision, Clinigen has spent the last eight years building and developing an international platform and now has a unique combination of businesses that synergistically facilitate access to medicines at key points in a medicine's lifecycle: in clinical trials, unlicensed and licensed markets.

Clinigen's specialty products and niche services are delivered through a combination of a global reach and local regulatory and operational expertise, to meet its mission of 'Right Medicine, Right Patient, Right Time'. The

Group has created a compelling combination of capabilities which means it is the most logical partner for a pharmaceutical or biotech company to realise fully the long-term commercial value of its asset(s) while being the 'go to' company for healthcare professionals (HCPs) to access difficult to find medicines.

Clinigen now has approximately 1,200 employees across five continents in 14 countries, with supply and distribution hubs and operational centres of excellence in key long-term growth regions. The Group works with 29 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies; interacting with approximately 14,000 registered users across 98 countries, shipping over 2 million units in the first half.

The ability to partner with pharmaceutical and biotech companies on a long-term basis by using the three Clinigen operations sequentially to provide continued specialist lifecycle and commercialisation support, is now becoming a reality.

Three of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies are working across the Group using its clinical and Investigator Initiated Trials (IITs) support services; unlicensed medicine management; and licensing and/or divestment of medicines. The intention is for more companies to work with multiple parts of the business. This creates long-term revenue and gross profit flow as medicines move through the continuum of the three Clinigen businesses.

Having made a number of substantial acquisitions, of both companies and products, in the last 18 months, integration and commercial opportunities remain a priority. Good progress was made in bringing Clinical Trials Services (CTS) and the recently acquired CSM under one leadership structure and focusing the iQone capabilities in Europe to support Clinigen's owned speciality medicines portfolio. CTS and CSM are now one unit called

Clinical Services (CS).

The acquisition of the US rights to Proleukin, announced in February 2019 and expected to close in April 2019, is another major development for the business, as Clinigen already owns the rights to Proleukin outside the US.

The acquisition will be highly earnings enhancing and is an interesting and important medicine with long-term potential. It will also transform the Group's US position, combining well with CSM's existing US capabilities and giving the Group a platform from which to develop its presence in the world's biggest pharmaceutical market.

In the first half of the current financial year, Group revenues increased by 24% (25% on a constant currency basis) to £208.9m (2017: £167.8m). Adjusted gross profit increased by 25% (27% on a constant currency basis, 2% on an organic basis*), driven by a full period's contribution from Quantum, three months contribution by CSM and a strong performance from Unlicensed Medicines.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 22% (24% on a constant currency basis and 8% on an organic basis*) to £41.8m (2017: £34.4m). Adjusted EPS increased by 9% to 23.0p (2017: 21.2p).

Operating cash flow was again strong at £36.9m (2017: £32.7m) reflecting the highly cash generative nature of the Group.

Current trading and outlook

Strategically, the focus continues on building the Group's platform and on the integration of the recently acquired products and businesses. The Group is capitalising on its market-leading positions and geographical footprint in order to drive organic growth.

The second half of the year has started in line with the Board's expectations, with the Group well positioned to deliver another good year of progress.

Acquisitions and integration

CSM

On 2 October 2018, the Group acquired CSM, a specialist provider of packaging, labelling, warehousing and distribution services with infrastructure in the US, Belgium and Germany. The acquisition expands Clinigen's capabilities, diversifies CS' global client and customer base, adds important continental EU infrastructure, and reinforces the links between the Group's three business operations.

The CSM business has continued to trade well and in the year to 31 December 2018, saw EBITDA growth of approximately 20%. Following actions already taken at CSM and those planned in the remainder of the year, the Group is on track to deliver cost synergies of at least £1m and revenue synergies of around £3m by the end of its first financial year of ownership.

iQone

On 9 October 2018, the Group acquired iQone, a Swiss-based specialty pharmaceutical business. This acquisition is helping support growth of Clinigen's Commercial Medicines portfolio in key EU markets, differentiating the early access business within Unlicensed Medicines from its competitors by providing EU medical scientific liaison (MSL) capability. This secures long-term unlicensed agreements and enhances the

Group's proposition as a commercial partner for pharmaceutical companies.

Proleukin (US rights)

On 13 February 2019, the Group signed an agreement with Novartis to acquire the US rights to Proleukin.

Clinigen already owns the rights to Proleukin outside the US, acquired in July 2018. The acquisition will be modestly EPS accretive in the current financial year as the product transitions to Clinigen, and at least 25% accretive in the first full financial year.

As part of Commercial Medicines, Proleukin is an excellent fit within the Group's existing oncology and infectious disease medicines. The product has significant potential for revitalisation, which will provide further breadth and diversity to the portfolio and material increases in revenues.

For the Group as a whole, it creates an ideal platform to expand the existing footprint in the higher value US market, enabling Clinigen to exploit other opportunities across the business.