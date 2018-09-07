Clinigen : Issue of Equity

7 September 2018

Issue of Equity

Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, the "Group") announces that it has made an application for the admission to trading on AIM of 196,215 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Group (the "New Ordinary Shares"). These New Ordinary Shares have been issued to satisfy share options vesting under The 2015 Clinigen Group Sharesave Plan and corresponding 2015 CSOP Matching Scheme and rank pari passuwith the existing shares of the Group. Admission to trading on AIM of the New Ordinary Shares is anticipated to occur on 13 September 2018.

At admission the issued share capital of the Group will consist of 122,482,298 ordinary shares, with no shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Group will therefore be 122,482,298. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interests in, the Group under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

-Ends-

