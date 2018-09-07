Log in
Clinigen : Issue of Equity

09/07/2018 | 10:32pm CEST
RNS Number : 1800A
Clinigen Group plc
07 September 2018

Issue of Equity

Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, the "Group") announces that it has made an application for the admission to trading on AIM of 196,215 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Group (the "New Ordinary Shares"). These New Ordinary Shares have been issued to satisfy share options vesting under The 2015 Clinigen Group Sharesave Plan and corresponding 2015 CSOP Matching Scheme and rank pari passuwith the existing shares of the Group. Admission to trading on AIM of the New Ordinary Shares is anticipated to occur on 13 September 2018.

At admission the issued share capital of the Group will consist of 122,482,298 ordinary shares, with no shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Group will therefore be 122,482,298. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interests in, the Group under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

-Ends-

Contact details

Clinigen Group plc

Tel: +44 (0) 1283 495010

Shaun Chilton, Group Chief Executive Officer


Martin Abell, Group Chief Financial Officer


Matt Parrish, Head of Investor Relations




Numis Securities Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Michael Meade / Freddie Barnfield (Nominated Adviser)

James Black / Tom Ballard (Corporate Broking)




RBC Capital Markets - Joint Broker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Marcus Jackson / Elliot Thomas




Instinctif Partners

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7457 2020

Melanie Toyne-Sewell / Alex Shaw / Deborah Bell

Email:clinigen@instinctif.com

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN) is a global pharmaceutical and services company with a unique combination of businesses focused on providing ethical access to medicines. Its mission is to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time through three areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen acquired Quantum Pharma in November 2017.

For more information, please visitwww.clinigengroup.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Disclaimer

Clinigen Group plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 20:31:09 UTC
