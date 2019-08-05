Clinigen : Notification of Full Year Results Date

5 August 2019

Notification of full year results date

Clinigen Group plc ('Clinigen' or the 'Group', AIM: CLIN), the global pharmaceutical and services company, will announce its full year results for the year ended 30 June 2019 on Thursday 19 September 2019.

A group analyst briefing will be held at 9:30am on Thursday 19 September 2019 at Instinctif Partners' offices at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ.

Analysts who wish to participate should contact Instinctif Partners on +44 (0)20 7457 2020 or email clinigen@instinctif.com to register.

