CLINIGEN GROUP PLC

CLINIGEN GROUP PLC

(CLIN)
08/05 06:15:02 am
982.04 GBp   -1.99%
06:20aCLINIGEN : Notification of Full Year Results Date
PU
07/16CLINIGEN : Year end trading update
PU
07/01CLINIGEN : Jet-lag medication approved by MHRA
AQ
Clinigen : Notification of Full Year Results Date

08/05/2019 | 06:20am EDT

5 August 2019

Notification of full year results date

Clinigen Group plc ('Clinigen' or the 'Group', AIM: CLIN), the global pharmaceutical and services company, will announce its full year results for the year ended 30 June 2019 on Thursday 19 September 2019.

A group analyst briefing will be held at 9:30am on Thursday 19 September 2019 at Instinctif Partners' offices at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ.

Analysts who wish to participate should contact Instinctif Partners on +44 (0)20 7457 2020 or email clinigen@instinctif.com to register.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Clinigen Group plc

Tel: +44 (0) 1283 495 010

Shaun Chilton, Group Chief Executive Officer Nick Keher, Group Chief Financial Officer Matt Parrish, Head of Investor Relations

Numis Securities Limited - Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker James Black / Freddie Barnfield / Freddie Naylor-Leyland

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

RBC Capital Markets - Joint Broker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Marcus Jackson / Elliot Thomas

Instinctif Partners (media relations)

Adrian Duffield / Melanie Toyne-Sewell / Rozi MorrisTel: +44 (0) 20 7457 2020 Email: clinigen@instinctif.com

Notes to Editors

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN) is a global pharmaceutical and services company with a unique combination of businesses focused on providing ethical access to medicines. Its mission is to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time through three areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. The Group has sites in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific. In October 2018, the Group acquired CSM, a specialist provider of packaging, labelling, warehousing and distribution services, with sites in the US and Europe, and iQone, a specialist pharmaceutical company in Switzerland.

For more information, please visit www.clinigengroup.com

Disclaimer

Clinigen Group plc published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 10:19:03 UTC
