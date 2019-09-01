Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Clinigen Group PLC    CLIN   GB00B89J2419

CLINIGEN GROUP PLC

(CLIN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clinigen : Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with CHEPLAPHARM to Distribute Etopophos® and Vepesid® in Australia and New Zealand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, 'Clinigen' or the 'Group'), the global pharmaceutical and services company, and CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH (‘CHEPLAPHARM’), the family-owned pharmaceutical company based in Germany, have signed an exclusive distribution agreement for chemotherapy products Etopophos® and Vepesid® in Australia and New Zealand.

CHEPLAPHARM acquired the global rights to the products from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) in August 2018. CHEPLAPHARM has global capabilities in manufacturing and distribution and will continue to supply and provide access to these medicines for patients. Clinigen has been appointed by CHEPLAPHARM to distribute Etopophos® and Vepesid® via the Group’s extensive infrastructure in Australia and New Zealand as part of CHEPLAPHARM’S network of exclusive cooperation partners.

Etopophos® and Vepesid® are etoposide products, a drug which is included on the World Health Organization Model List of Essential Medicines and is considered an essential medicine for priority diseases. Etopophos® and Vepesid® are currently approved for the treatment of:

  • Small Cell Lung Cancer - in combination with other approved chemotherapeutic agents as first-line treatment in patients with small cell lung cancer
  • Hodgkin's Disease
  • Malignant (non-Hodgkin's) lymphomas, especially of the histiocytic variety
  • Acute non-lymphocytic leukaemia
  • Testicular tumours in combination regimens for the treatment of refractory testicular tumours

Etopophos® is also indicated as part of first-line combination regimens for the treatment of testicular tumours.

Benjamin Miny, Senior Vice President of Commercial Medicines, Clinigen Group, said:

“This agreement is in line with our in-licensing strategy in Commercial Medicines to focus on value-added oncology products and to partner with pharmaceutical companies to distribute and provide access to their products utilising our global infrastructure.

“CHEPLAPHARM is an important partner in Australia and New Zealand and these products are a fantastic fit for our portfolio. The agreement will provide healthcare professionals in the region with access to important treatments for their patients.”

-Ends-

About Clinigen Group
Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN) is a global pharmaceutical and services company with a unique combination of businesses focused on providing ethical access to medicines. Its mission is to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time through three areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. The Group has sites in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific. In October 2018, the Group acquired CSM, a specialist provider of packaging, labelling, warehousing and distribution services, with sites in the US and Europe, and iQone, a specialist pharmaceutical company in Switzerland.

For more information, please visit www.clinigengroup.com

About CHEPLAPHARM
CHEPLAPHARM is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Greifswald, Germany, offering branded and niche products in more than 120 countries worldwide. The family-owned company specialises in selected active substances and indications and focuses on an international Buy and Build Strategy.

Working closely with its business partners, CHEPLAPHARM achieves sustainable annual growth rates.

CHEPLAPHARM has been one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in Europe for years with projected annual sales of 500 million euros in 2019.

Please refer to www.cheplapharm.com for additional information.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLINIGEN GROUP PLC
07:01pCLINIGEN : Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with CHEPLAPHARM to Distribute..
BU
08/06CLINIGEN : Notification of full year results date
AQ
08/05CLINIGEN : Notification of Full Year Results Date
PU
07/16CLINIGEN : Year end trading update
PU
07/01CLINIGEN : Jet-lag medication approved by MHRA
AQ
06/26CLINIGEN : MHRA licenses two Melatonin products indicated for short-term jet-lag..
PU
06/24CLINIGEN : broadens partnership with Accord Healthcare to supply and distribute ..
PU
05/16CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS : Clinigen to assume control of us commercial rights ..
AQ
05/01CLINIGEN : Appoints James Meyer as General Manager of Commercial Medicines in th..
BU
04/02CLINIGEN : completes acquisition of US rights to Proleukin
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 446 M
EBIT 2019 97,5 M
Net income 2019 40,0 M
Debt 2019 252 M
Yield 2019 0,72%
P/E ratio 2019 29,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,19x
EV / Sales2020 2,69x
Capitalization 1 172 M
Chart CLINIGEN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Clinigen Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLINIGEN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 334,00  GBp
Last Close Price 885,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shaun Edward Chilton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Vance Allen Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Abell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ivo Timmermans Chief Medical Officer
John Hartup Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC17.37%1 429
GILEAD SCIENCES1.58%80 471
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.64%46 272
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-22.35%31 738
GENMAB29.70%13 273
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.37.28%9 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group