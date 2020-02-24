Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited    CUV   AU000000CUV3

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(CUV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Appendix 3B and Appendix 3Y Withdrawn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 09:00pm EST

.2

Company Announcement

ASX:

CUV

Nasdaq International Designation: CLVLY

XETRA-DAX:

UR9

APPENDIX 3B AND APPENDIX 3Y WITHDRAWN

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Melbourne, Australia 25 February 2020

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ("Company") withdraws the Appendix 3B ("Appendix 3B") and Change of Director's Interest Notice ("Appendix 3Y") filed by the Company on 5 December 2019.

The Appendix 3B and Appendix 3Y relate to the proposed grant of 1,513,750 unlisted performance rights to the CEO (the "Unlisted Performance Rights") under the Performance Plan Rules.

Appendix 3B and Appendix 3Y were lodged prematurely.

Shareholders resolved to approve the proposed grant of the Unlisted Performance Rights at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 20 November 2019.

Under rule 2.1 of the Performance Plan Rules, the Board has the sole discretion to determine when any such grant of Performance Rights is to be made. The Company reports that its Board has not yet exercised its discretion to grant any of the Unlisted Performance Rights to the CEO.

The Company has a period of 12 months from the date of the AGM to make an offer to the CEO to issue the Unlisted Performance Rights, and for that offer to be accepted.

The Company has reviewed the processes that led to the erroneous announcement of 5 December 2019 and has put in place new procedures to mitigate risks of reoccurrence.

The correct number and class of all securities not quoted on the ASX that are held by the CEO is nil. Please refer to the Appendix 3Y lodged with the ASX on 6 November 2019, annexed to this announcement, as the most up-to-date notice for the CEO.

Accordingly, the number of unlisted performance rights issued by the Company under the Performance Plan Rules as at today's date remains 152,708.

- End -

Authorised for ASX release: Board of Directors on behalf of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ASX: CUV; NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION ADR: CLVLY; XETRA-DAX: UR9) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for patients with a range of severe genetic and skin disorders. As pioneers in photomedicine and understanding the interaction of light and human biology, CLINUVEL's research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for photoprotection and repigmentation. These patient groups range in size from 5,000 to 45 million worldwide. CLINUVEL's lead compound, SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), was approved by the European Commission in 2014 and the US Food and Drug

Rule 3.19A.2

Administration in 2019 for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). More information on EPP can be found at http://www.epp.care. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Singapore and the USA. For more information please go to http://www.clinuvel.com.

SCENESSE® is a registered trademark of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Head of Investor Relations

Mr Malcolm Bull, CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

Investor enquiries https://www.clinuvel.com/investors/contact-us

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current beliefs and expectations of CLINUVEL's management. Statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to develop and commercialise pharmaceutical products, including our ability to develop, manufacture, market and sell biopharmaceutical products; competition for our products, especially SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg); our ability to achieve expected safety and efficacy results through our innovative R&D efforts; the effectiveness of our patents and other protections for innovative products, particularly in view of national and regional variations in patent laws; our potential exposure to product liability claims to the extent not covered by insurance; increased government scrutiny in either Australia, the U.S., Europe and Japan of our agreements with third parties and suppliers; our exposure to currency fluctuations and restrictions as well as credit risks; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and pharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement; that the Company may incur unexpected delays in the outsourced manufacturing of SCENESSE® which may lead to it being unable to supply its commercial markets and/or clinical trial programs; any failures to comply with any government payment system (i.e. Medicare) reporting and payment obligations; uncertainties surrounding the legislative and regulatory pathways for the registration and approval of biotechnology based products; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding approval of our products as well as their decisions regarding label claims; any failure to retain or attract key personnel and managerial talent; the impact of broader change within the pharmaceutical industry and related industries; potential changes to tax liabilities or legislation; environmental risks; and other factors that have been discussed in our 2019 Annual Report. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation, outside of those required under applicable laws or relevant listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information on the forecasts and estimates is available on request. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

www.clinuvel.com

Level 11

T +61 3 9660 4900

535 Bourke Street

F +61 3 9660 4999

Melbourne

Victoria, Australia, 3000

Appendix 3Y

(re-issue only of 6 November 2019 lodgement)

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS hLTD

ABN

88 089 644 119

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Philippe Wolgen

Date of last notice

13 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest (Ordinary Shares)

Direct Interest (Unlisted Conditional Performance Rights)

Nature of indirect interest

Ordinary shares held on behalf of Director by the Clinuvel

(including registered holder)

Conditional Performance Rights Scheme Trust (Registered

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Holder: ACN 108 768 896 PTY LTD)

Date of change

04 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

3,296,364 Ordinary Shares

(includes 3,191,478 Ordinary Shares beneficially held in the

Clinuvel Conditional Performance Rights Scheme Trust)

208,332 Unlisted Conditional Performance Rights

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

208,332 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

208,332 Unlisted Conditional Performance Rights

Value/Consideration

$Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

Rule 3.19A.2

No. of securities held after change

3,504,696 Ordinary Shares

(includes 3,399,810 Ordinary Shares beneficially held in

the Clinuvel Conditional Performance Rights Scheme

Trust)

NIL Unlisted Conditional Performance Rights

Nature of change

Exercise of Unlisted Conditional Performance Rights

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

('Rights') under the company's Performance Rights Plan(s)

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

upon achievement of performance conditions, the issue of

back

Rights to the Director as approved by shareholders at the

Company's 2010 Annual General Meeting.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

n/a

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

n/a

provided?

Disclaimer

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 01:58:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS L
09:00pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Appendix 3B and Appendix 3Y Withdrawn
PU
2019CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Lapse and Forfeit of Unlisted Conditional Performance..
PU
2019CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : CEO Letter
PU
2019CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Results of Meeting
PU
2019CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Managing Director's AGM Presentation
PU
2019CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Managing Directors AGM Presentation
PU
2019CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Chair Address
PU
2019CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Appendix 4C - quarterly
PU
2019CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : TGA Priority Registration Pathway for SCENESSE
PU
2019CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Letter from the Remuneration Committee Chair
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 67,4 M
EBIT 2020 33,4 M
Net income 2020 12,1 M
Finance 2020 87,7 M
Yield 2020 0,05%
P/E ratio 2020 101x
P/E ratio 2021 79,1x
EV / Sales2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2021 11,3x
Capitalization 1 193 M
Chart CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 51,41  AUD
Last Close Price 24,14  AUD
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target 84,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe J. Wolgen Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Willem A. Blijdorp Chairman
Darren M. Keamy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dennis J. Wright Chief Scientific Officer
Emilie Rodenburger Director-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-11.92%822
CSL LIMITED21.99%101 311
BIOGEN INC.13.47%58 609
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%26 637
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-4.63%22 835
GRIFOLS8.78%22 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group