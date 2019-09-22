Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Appoints New Director

Company Announcement

ASX: CUV Nasdaq International Designation: CLVLY XETRA-DAX: UR9

CLINUVEL APPOINTS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Experienced healthcare executive, Sue Smith, to complement the Board

Melbourne, Australia, 23 September 2019

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD today announced the appointment of Susan (Sue) Smith as a Non-Executive Director of the Group's Board of Directors. The appointment is effective today.

An experienced senior healthcare executive, Mrs Smith is the Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Doctors Federation, a membership organisation representing practicing physicians within the UK independent healthcare sector. Mrs Smith also manages an established consultancy business, providing advisory services to a range of healthcare organisations, investors and boards of directors. Prior to her current roles Mrs Smith lead a distinguished career, serving for 14 years as Chief Executive Officer of The Princess Grace Hospital, London, and 11 years as the Chief Executive Officer of The Portland Hospital for Women and Children, London. Mrs Smith's specific expertise is in implementation of operational strategies within complex and acute care environments, and in the interaction with healthcare authorities and UK regulators.

Based in London, Mrs Smith is also Non-Executive Board Chair of Women's Health (London West One) Ltd, a specialist medical practice, Non-Executive Director of Elite Medicine Ltd, a precision medicine company, and a Trustee of the HCA International Foundation.

COMMENTARY

"Mrs Smith is an accomplished and all-round healthcare executive who adds to the depth of experience of the CLINUVEL Board to guide the Company's future growth," CLINUVEL's Chair, Mr Stan McLiesh said. "Her mix of skills and experience complement those of the existing Board, and will no doubt be applied to progress the operational strategy of the Group, particularly in the context of the ongoing European commercialisation program.

"We are fortunate to welcome a professional with Mrs Smith's experience to join the CLINUVEL Board. I am also pleased to oversee the expansion of the Board to now be represented by six capable members driven to steer and lead the business into the future." Mr McLiesh said.

About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ASX: CUV; NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION ADR: CLVLY; XETRA-

DAX: UR9) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for patients with a range of severe genetic and skin disorders. As pioneers in photomedicine and understanding the interaction of light and human biology, CLINUVEL's research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for photoprotection and repigmentation. These patient groups range in size from 5,000 to 45 million worldwide. CLINUVEL's lead compound, SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), was approved by the European Commission in 2014 for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). More information on EPP can be found at http://www.epp.care. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Switzerland, the US and Singapore, with the UK acting as the EU distribution centre. For more information go to http://www.clinuvel.com.