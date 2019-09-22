Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Appoints New Director

Company Announcement
CUV
Nasdaq International Designation: CLVLY
XETRA-DAX:
UR9
CLINUVEL APPOINTS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Experienced healthcare executive, Sue Smith, to complement the Board
Melbourne, Australia, 23 September 2019
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD today announced the appointment of Susan (Sue) Smith as a Non-Executive Director of the Group's Board of Directors. The appointment is effective today.
An experienced senior healthcare executive, Mrs Smith is the Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Doctors Federation, a membership organisation representing practicing physicians within the UK independent healthcare sector. Mrs Smith also manages an established consultancy business, providing advisory services to a range of healthcare organisations, investors and boards of directors. Prior to her current roles Mrs Smith lead a distinguished career, serving for 14 years as Chief Executive Officer of The Princess Grace Hospital, London, and 11 years as the Chief Executive Officer of The Portland Hospital for Women and Children, London. Mrs Smith's specific expertise is in implementation of operational strategies within complex and acute care environments, and in the interaction with healthcare authorities and UK regulators.
Based in London, Mrs Smith is also Non-Executive Board Chair of Women's Health (London West One) Ltd, a specialist medical practice, Non-Executive Director of Elite Medicine Ltd, a precision medicine company, and a Trustee of the HCA International Foundation.
COMMENTARY
"Mrs Smith is an accomplished and all-round healthcare executive who adds to the depth of experience of the CLINUVEL Board to guide the Company's future growth," CLINUVEL's Chair, Mr Stan McLiesh said. "Her mix of skills and experience complement those of the existing Board, and will no doubt be applied to progress the operational strategy of the Group, particularly in the context of the ongoing European commercialisation program.
"We are fortunate to welcome a professional with Mrs Smith's experience to join the CLINUVEL Board. I am also pleased to oversee the expansion of the Board to now be represented by six capable members driven to steer and lead the business into the future." Mr McLiesh said.
- End -
About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ASX: CUV; NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION ADR: CLVLY; XETRA-
DAX: UR9) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for patients with a range of severe genetic and skin disorders. As pioneers in photomedicine and understanding the interaction of light and human biology, CLINUVEL's research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for photoprotection and repigmentation. These patient groups range in size from 5,000 to 45 million worldwide. CLINUVEL's lead compound, SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), was approved by the European Commission in 2014 for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). More information on EPP can be found at http://www.epp.care. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Switzerland, the US and Singapore, with the UK acting as the EU distribution centre. For more information go to http://www.clinuvel.com.
SCENESSE® is a registered trademark of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current beliefs and expectations of CLINUVEL's management. Statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to develop and commercialise pharmaceutical products, including our ability to develop, manufacture, market and sell biopharmaceutical products; competition for our products, especially SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg); our ability to achieve expected safety and efficacy results through our innovative R&D efforts; the effectiveness of our patents and other protections for innovative products, particularly in view of national and regional variations in patent laws; our potential exposure to product liability claims to the extent not covered by insurance; increased government scrutiny in either Australia, the U.S., Europe and Japan of our agreements with third parties and suppliers; our exposure to currency fluctuations and restrictions as well as credit risks; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and pharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement; that the Company may incur unexpected delays in the outsourced manufacturing of SCENESSE® which may lead to it being unable to supply its commercial markets and/or clinical trial programs; any failures to comply with any government payment system (i.e. Medicare) reporting and payment obligations; uncertainties surrounding the legislative and regulatory pathways for the registration and approval of biotechnology based products; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding approval of our products as well as their decisions regarding label claims; any failure to retain or attract key personnel and managerial talent; the impact of broader change within the pharmaceutical industry and related industries; potential changes to tax liabilities or legislation; environmental risks; and other factors that have been discussed in our 2019 Preliminary Final Report. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation, outside of those required under applicable laws or relevant listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information on the forecasts and estimates is available on request. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.
Disclaimer
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 23:06:07 UTC