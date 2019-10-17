Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Chair to Retire Following FDA Approval

Company Announcement
CLINUVEL CHAIR TO RETIRE FOLLOWING FDA APPROVAL
Chair and Non-Executive Director Stan McLiesh to retire 30 November, Willem Blijdorp elected to Board Chair
Melbourne, Australia, 18 October 2019
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD today announced that Mr Stan McLiesh will retire from his role as Non- Executive Director and Chair of the Board on 30 November 2019. Non-Executive Director Mr Willem Blijdorp has been elected Chair and will take on the role on 30 November 2019.
RETIRING CHAIR BUILT FOUNDATIONS OF SUCCESS
Mr McLiesh joined the CLINUVEL Board in 2002 and was elected Chair in 2010, guiding the Company through the research and development phase, the regulatory path and the commercialisation of SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg) for the treatment of adults with the rare genetic disorder, erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).1 During Mr McLiesh's tenure as Chair of CLINUVEL, he established the foundations for the future growth of the CLINUVEL Group, with the Company recognised as the first in Australian life sciences to have developed a New Chemical Entity from proof-of-concept to commercial reality.
Mr McLeish's distinguished business career in the Australian pharmaceutical sector spanned the research and development, distribution and commercialisation of pharmaceutical products. He was closely involved in the transition of CSL Limited (ASX: CSL) to a highly successful listed company as General Manager.
WILLEM BLIJDORP ELECTED NEW CHAIR
Mr Blijdorp joined the CLINUVEL Board as a Non-Executive Director in 2015. He is an internationally recognised entrepreneur who has founded and expanded the B&S Group, one of the largest global trading houses, over a period of three decades. Mr Blijdorp originally positioned B&S as a Dutch trading and shipping group active in Duty Free, and subsequently grew the Group to a wholesale and international trading house of luxury and fast-moving consumer goods; now a leader in its market sector. He led and oversaw the Group's initial public offering on Euronext Amsterdam in March 2018. Formerly B&S's CEO, Mr Blijdorp now serves on its Supervisory Board and is a majority shareholder, focussing on the Group's development and expansion strategy.
In 2014 Mr Blijdorp was recognised for his expertise in merger and acquisitions and commercial leadership as the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in the Netherlands, and runner-up in its European Union awards. Mr Blijdorp has established a successful family office and has become a philanthropist supporting causes for underprivileged and diseased patients. At CLINUVEL, since 2015 Mr Blijdorp has been involved in the Group's long- term strategy for product commercialisation, growth of the business and further diversification.
COMMENTARY
"In 2005, at CLINUVEL, an exceptional performance was required for a newly installed team to turn around a story which had been doomed to fail, given the corporate history which had started in 1987," CLINUVEL CEO, Dr Philippe Wolgen said. "With Stan McLiesh as Chair, we went through all trials and tribulations to keep the Company first solvent, then funded and lastly profitable. At times when darkness dominated across the Company, Stan was the shining light and inspiration for us to seek solutions", Dr Wolgen said.
"As Chair, Stan conducts himself as an erudite man, endowed with wit and leading Board meetings with clear purpose since he is across all issues. Stan is always held in highest regard by the broader CLINUVEL team as an active
and supportive Director. As an entrenched pharmaceutical professional, we will greatly miss his presence in the Company; there is no just word in the lexicon for us to express our appreciation.
"Whilst we are saddened to see Stan leave, we are pleased to have the calibre of Willem Blijdorp on the Board, who has agreed to take on the Chairmanship of the Company. The Company has already benefitted significantly from Willem's contribution on the Board and its committees and I know this will further come to expression as Chair in the years to come," Dr Wolgen said
1 SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg) is approved in the European Union as an orphan medicinal product for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with EPP. SCENESSE® is approved in the USA to increase pain free light exposure in adult EPP patients with a history of phototoxicity. Information on the product can be found on CLINUVEL's website at www.clinuvel.com.
About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ASX: CUV; NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION ADR: CLVLY; XETRA-DAX: UR9) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for patients with a range of severe genetic and skin disorders. As pioneers in photomedicine and understanding the interaction of light and human biology, CLINUVEL's research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for photoprotection and repigmentation. These patient groups range in size from 5,000 to 45 million worldwide. CLINUVEL's lead compound, SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), was approved by the European Commission in 2014 and the US Food and Drug Administration in 2019 for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). More information on EPP can be found at http://www.epp.care. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Singapore and the USA. For more information please go to http://www.clinuvel.com.
SCENESSE® is a registered trademark of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.
Head of Investor Relations
Mr Malcolm Bull, CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
Investor enquiries https://www.clinuvel.com/investors/contact-us
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current beliefs and expectations of CLINUVEL's management. Statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to develop and commercialise pharmaceutical products, including our ability to develop, manufacture, market and sell biopharmaceutical products; competition for our products, especially SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg); our ability to achieve expected safety and efficacy results through our innovative R&D efforts; the effectiveness of our patents and other protections for innovative products, particularly in view of national and regional variations in patent laws; our potential exposure to product liability claims to the extent not covered by insurance; increased government scrutiny in either Australia, the U.S., Europe and Japan of our agreements with third parties and suppliers; our exposure to currency fluctuations and restrictions as well as credit risks; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and pharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement; that the Company may incur unexpected delays in the outsourced manufacturing of SCENESSE® which may lead to it being unable to supply its commercial markets and/or clinical trial programs; any failures to comply with any government payment system (i.e. Medicare) reporting and payment obligations; uncertainties surrounding the legislative and regulatory pathways for the registration and approval of biotechnology based products; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding approval of our products as well as their decisions regarding label claims; any failure to retain or attract key personnel and managerial talent; the impact of broader change within the pharmaceutical industry and related industries; potential changes to tax liabilities or legislation; environmental risks; and other factors that have been discussed in our 2019 Annual Report. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation, outside of those required under applicable laws or relevant listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information on the forecasts and estimates is available on request. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.
