Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Chair to Retire Following FDA Approval

CLINUVEL CHAIR TO RETIRE FOLLOWING FDA APPROVAL

Chair and Non-Executive Director Stan McLiesh to retire 30 November, Willem Blijdorp elected to Board Chair

Melbourne, Australia, 18 October 2019

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD today announced that Mr Stan McLiesh will retire from his role as Non- Executive Director and Chair of the Board on 30 November 2019. Non-Executive Director Mr Willem Blijdorp has been elected Chair and will take on the role on 30 November 2019.

RETIRING CHAIR BUILT FOUNDATIONS OF SUCCESS

Mr McLiesh joined the CLINUVEL Board in 2002 and was elected Chair in 2010, guiding the Company through the research and development phase, the regulatory path and the commercialisation of SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg) for the treatment of adults with the rare genetic disorder, erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).1 During Mr McLiesh's tenure as Chair of CLINUVEL, he established the foundations for the future growth of the CLINUVEL Group, with the Company recognised as the first in Australian life sciences to have developed a New Chemical Entity from proof-of-concept to commercial reality.

Mr McLeish's distinguished business career in the Australian pharmaceutical sector spanned the research and development, distribution and commercialisation of pharmaceutical products. He was closely involved in the transition of CSL Limited (ASX: CSL) to a highly successful listed company as General Manager.

WILLEM BLIJDORP ELECTED NEW CHAIR

Mr Blijdorp joined the CLINUVEL Board as a Non-Executive Director in 2015. He is an internationally recognised entrepreneur who has founded and expanded the B&S Group, one of the largest global trading houses, over a period of three decades. Mr Blijdorp originally positioned B&S as a Dutch trading and shipping group active in Duty Free, and subsequently grew the Group to a wholesale and international trading house of luxury and fast-moving consumer goods; now a leader in its market sector. He led and oversaw the Group's initial public offering on Euronext Amsterdam in March 2018. Formerly B&S's CEO, Mr Blijdorp now serves on its Supervisory Board and is a majority shareholder, focussing on the Group's development and expansion strategy.

In 2014 Mr Blijdorp was recognised for his expertise in merger and acquisitions and commercial leadership as the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in the Netherlands, and runner-up in its European Union awards. Mr Blijdorp has established a successful family office and has become a philanthropist supporting causes for underprivileged and diseased patients. At CLINUVEL, since 2015 Mr Blijdorp has been involved in the Group's long- term strategy for product commercialisation, growth of the business and further diversification.

COMMENTARY

"In 2005, at CLINUVEL, an exceptional performance was required for a newly installed team to turn around a story which had been doomed to fail, given the corporate history which had started in 1987," CLINUVEL CEO, Dr Philippe Wolgen said. "With Stan McLiesh as Chair, we went through all trials and tribulations to keep the Company first solvent, then funded and lastly profitable. At times when darkness dominated across the Company, Stan was the shining light and inspiration for us to seek solutions", Dr Wolgen said.

"As Chair, Stan conducts himself as an erudite man, endowed with wit and leading Board meetings with clear purpose since he is across all issues. Stan is always held in highest regard by the broader CLINUVEL team as an active