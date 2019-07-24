Log in
33.47 AUD   +1.42%
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Change in Composition to Audit and Risk Committee
PU
07/11CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter – July 2019
PU
07/10CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter
PU
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Change in Composition to Audit and Risk Committee

07/24/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

Company Announcement

ASX:

CUV

Nasdaq International Designation: CLVLY

XETRA-DAX:

UR9

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF AUDIT & RISK COMMITTEE

Melbourne, Australia, 25 July 2019

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD today announced that non-executive Director, Willem Blijdorp has replaced Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Philippe Wolgen as a member of the Audit & Risk Committee. Mr Blijdorp will be a voting member of the Committee.

CLINUVEL continues to maintain compliance with rule 12.7 of the ASX Listing Rules and now complies with Recommendation 4.1 to the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, 3rd Edition.

- End -

About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ASX: CUV; NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION ADR: CLVLY; XETRA-

DAX: UR9) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for patients with a range of severe genetic and skin disorders. As pioneers in photomedicine and understanding the interaction of light and human biology, CLINUVEL's research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for photoprotection and repigmentation. These patient groups range in size from 5,000 to 45 million worldwide. CLINUVEL's lead compound, SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), was approved by the European Commission in 2014 for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). More information on EPP can be found at http://www.epp.care. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Switzerland, the US and Singapore, with the UK acting as the EU distribution centre. For more information go to http://www.clinuvel.com.

SCENESSE® is a registered trademark of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Head of Investor Relations

Mr Malcolm Bull, CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

Investor enquiries https://www.clinuvel.com/investors/contact-us

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current beliefs and expectations of CLINUVEL's management. Statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to develop and commercialise pharmaceutical products, including our ability to develop, manufacture, market and sell biopharmaceutical products; competition for our products, especially SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg); our ability to achieve expected safety and efficacy results through our innovative R&D efforts; the effectiveness of our patents and other protections for innovative products, particularly in view of national and regional variations in patent laws; our potential exposure to product liability claims to the extent not covered by insurance; increased

government scrutiny in either Australia, the U.S., Europe and Japan of our agreements with third parties and suppliers; our exposure to currency fluctuations and restrictions as well as credit risks; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and pharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement; that the Company may incur unexpected delays in the outsourced manufacturing of SCENESSE® which may lead to it being unable to supply its commercial markets and/or clinical trial programs; any failures to comply with any government payment system (i.e. Medicare) reporting and payment obligations; uncertainties surrounding the legislative and regulatory pathways for the registration and approval of biotechnology based products; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding approval of our products as well as their decisions regarding label claims; any failure to retain or attract key personnel and managerial talent; the impact of broader change within the pharmaceutical industry and related industries; potential changes to tax liabilities or legislation; environmental risks; and other factors that have been discussed in our 2018 Annual Report. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation, outside of those required under applicable laws or relevant listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information on the forecasts and estimates is available on request. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

www.clinuvel.com

Level 11

T +61 3 9660 4900

535 Bourke Street

F +61 3 9660 4999

Melbourne

Victoria, Australia, 3000

Disclaimer

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 00:49:10 UTC
