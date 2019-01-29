Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Change of Director's Interest Notice

CompanyAnnouncement

Appendix 3Y- Change of Director's Interest Notice

Melbourne, Australia 29 January 2019

The followingAppendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice relates to a notifiable interest in CLINUVELPHARMACEUTICALS LTD for Mrs Brenda Shanahan.

There has been no recent trading activity by Mrs Shanahan but the updated notice now includes 80,000 shares held in a charitable foundation of which Mrs Shanahan is a Trustee. Mrs Shanahan'smost recentdirector's interest noticewas disclosed 5thAugust 2016.

About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ASX: CUV; NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION ADR: CLVLY; XETRA-DAX: UR9) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for patients with a range of severe genetic and skin disorders. As pioneers in photomedicine and understanding the interactionof light and human biology, CLINUVEL's research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient

populations with a clinical need for photoprotection and repigmentation. These patient groups range in size from5,000 to 45 million worldwide. CLINUVEL's lead compound, SCENESSE®(afamelanotide 16mg), was approved by

the European Commission in 2014 for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). More information on EPP can be found athttp://www.epp.care.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Switzerland, the US and Singapore, with the UK acting as the EU distribution centre.

For more information go tohttp://www.clinuvel.com.

SCENESSE®is a registered trademark of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current beliefs and expectations of CLINUVEL's

management. Statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to develop and commercialise pharmaceutical products, including our ability to develop, manufacture, market and sell biopharmaceutical products; competition for our products, especially SCENESSE®(afamelanotide 16mg); our ability to achieve expected safety and efficacy results through our innovative R&D efforts; the effectiveness of ourpatents and other protections for innovative products, particularly in view of national and regional variations in patent laws; our potential exposure to product liability claims to the extent not covered by insurance; increased government scrutiny in either Australia, the U.S., Europe and Japan of our agreements with third parties and suppliers; our exposure to currency fluctuations and restrictions as well as credit risks; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and pharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement; that the Company may incur unexpected delays in the outsourced manufacturing of SCENESSE®which may lead to it being unable to supply its commercial markets and/or clinical trial programs; any failures to comply with any government payment system (i.e. Medicare) reporting and payment obligations; uncertainties surrounding the legislative and regulatory pathways for the registration and approval of biotechnology based products; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding approval of our products as well as their decisions regarding label claims; any failure to retain or attract key personnel and managerial talent; the impact of broader change within the pharmaceutical industry and related industries; potential changes to tax liabilities or legislation; environmental risks; and other factors that have been discussed in our 2018 Annual Report. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation, outside of those required under applicable laws or relevant listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information on the forecasts and estimates is available on request. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Name of entity

ABNCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD 88 089 644 119

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Brenda Shanahan Date of last notice 05 August 2016

Part 1 -Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Brenda Shanahan Charitable Foundation of which the director is a Trustee to the foundation Date of change 2 September 2008 No. of securities held prior to change 1. 53,969 Ordinary Shares (San Luis Nominees Pty Ltd)

2. 100,000 Ordinary shares (Clinuvel Conditional Performance Rights Scheme Trust ) 50,000 Unlisted Conditional Performance Rights Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 80,000 Ordinary Shares Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $201,650.00 No. of securities held after change 1. 53,969 Ordinary Shares (San Luis Nominees Pty Ltd)

2. 100,000 Ordinary shares (Clinuvel Conditional Performance Rights Scheme Trust )

3. 80,000 Ordinary shares 50,000 Unlisted Conditional Performance Rights Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back on market acquisition

Part 2- Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

