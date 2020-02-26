Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation Half Year Results 0 02/26/2020 | 10:46pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CLINUVEL UPDATE: FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND STRATEGIC INITIATIVES Non-Deal Roadshow Melbourne and Sydney, 27-28 February 2020 Darren Keamy Malcolm Bull Chief Financial Officer Head of Investor Relations CLINUVEL Group CLINUVEL Group CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ASX: CUV Nasdaq Int'l: CLVLY XETRA-DAX: UR9 LEGAL NOTICE This release contains forwards-looking statements, which reflect the current beliefs and expectations of CLINUVEL's management. Statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to develop and commercialise pharmaceutical products, including our ability to develop, manufacture, market, distribute and sell bio/pharmaceutical products; competition for our products, especially SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg); our ability to achieve expected safety and efficacy results through our innovative R&D efforts;, the effectiveness of our patents and other protections for innovative products, particularly in view of national and regional variations in patent laws; our potential exposure to product liability claims to the extent not covered by insurance; increased government scrutiny in either Australia, the U.S. and/or Europe of our agreements with third parties and suppliers; our exposure to currency fluctuations and restrictions as well as credit risks; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and pharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement; any failures to comply with any government payment system (i.e. Medicare) reporting and payment obligations; uncertainties surrounding the legislative and regulatory pathways for the registration and approval of biotechnology based products; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding approval of our products as well as their decisions regarding label claims; any failure to retain or attract key personnel and managerial talent; the impact of broader changes within the pharmaceutical industry and related industries; potential changes to tax liabilities or legislation; environmental risks; and other factors that have been discussed in our 2019 Annual Report. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation, outside of those required under applicable laws or relevant listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, to update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. CONTENTS 1 5 CLINUVEL: Snapshot Financial Dynamics 2 6 Approved Indication & Treatment Checkpoint in CLINUVEL's Journey 3 7 Distribution Update Financial Results: Half Year Ended December 2019 4 8 Key Milestones Strategic Initiatives 2020 CLINUVEL: Snapshot Specialty pharma

Develop and deliver novel treatments for severe genetic & skin disorders (unmet medical need)

Developed and commercialised world's first systemic photoprotective drug, SCENESSE ® (NME)

(NME) US & EU approved for EPP - rare genetic disorder, intolerance to visible light

• Self-distribution model Europe - USA next Fourth year profitable operations

Product development pipeline supports future growth Approved Indication: Erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) Lifelong metabolic genetic disorder

FECH deficiency 18q21 in the haem biosynthesis pathway

Intolerance to light

(blue/green/UV, peaking at 408nm)

Phototoxicity - painful anaphylactoid reactions and burns

Causes social isolation, anxiety and fear

Rare disorder, not well characterised

Prevalence 10,000 worldwide

One approved treatment therapy Phototoxic reactions in EPP patients. Top image courtesy of the KE family. Bottom image courtesy of the patient. Approved Treatment: SCENESSE ® (afamelanotide 16 mg) World's first systemic photoprotective drug

Afamelanotide induces melanogenesis, provides photoprotection

Regulatory approval EU and USA

Injectable implant every 60 days

Rigorous pharmacovigilance EU

Satisfactory real-world safety and effectiveness data

real-world safety and effectiveness data Treatment continuation 94% CLINUVEL LEADING THE WAY ECONOMICS and PRACTICALITY Distribution Update: SCENESSE® for EPP European US Journey Operations Pending - Countries - Treatments - Patients - Centres CLINUVEL SELF-DISTRIBUTION MODEL Long term shareholder return - not diluted by cost of licensing

Relationship development - direct distribution to hospitals and doctors

Controlled distribution - preferred by regulator

Facilitates thorough patient safety profile - via rigorous pharmacovigilance CLINUVEL GLOBAL UNIFORM PRICE Policy grounded in CLINUVEL's values of transparency, equity and fairness

Social and political focus on lower drug prices

Equitable treatment of all payors, hospitals and patients

US Politics "no price rise higher than inflationary rate" [Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act, 2019] Key Milestones 2005 2006 2007 2009 2010 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2019 2006-2019 2016-2019 New executive management team, focus on medicinal photoprotection

First EPP study, Switzerland

First cross-over design study

cross-over design study IND approved by US FDA, commenced confirmatory Phase II/III studies USA/EU, first EPP study published in New England Journal of Medicine

Listing Italian 648/96 program, SCENESSE ® supplied and reimbursed, financial proof of concept

supplied and reimbursed, financial proof of concept Expansion of reimbursement program under special access in Switzerland

Positive results in final Phase III US study

European marketing authorisation - approved October, ratified December

Confirmatory Phase III USA/EU studies published in New England Journal of Medicine

First commercial launch, Europe

FDA approval, 8 October

SCENESSE ® maintains positive safety profile

maintains positive safety profile European commercial distribution, acceptance as standard of care for EPP Financial Dynamics R&D 2005-2016 COMMERCIAL 2017-2019 - cost-management - cost-management - self-arranged equity financing - cash positive - never below critical cash - profitable - financial proof of principle 2010 - debt-free - R&D cost SCENESSE®, A$153.5m - dividend FY18 & FY19 40 30 30 20 20 A$M 10 10 centsEPS 0 0 -10 -20 -10 -30 -20 -40 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Years Ending 30 June Net Cash from Operations Revenues Expenses Earnings Per Share Note: CUV continues quarterly reporting of cash flows; these reflect seasonal fluctuations due to cyclical treatment demand Checkpoint in CLINUVEL's Journey Progressing a longstanding strategy

European business generated record profit (A$18.1m FY19)

Positioning for sustainability by investing in the business to support future growth

FDA approval (October 2019) of SCENESSE ® for EPP enables: expansion into USA; and progression of product pipeline Evolving to an integrated biopharmaceutical business for sustained long-term growth various business functions executed in-housetreatments for multiple indications Financial Results: Half Year Ended December 2019 Revenues

11% growth

Expenses

Increased investment across the business, including manufacturing supply and distribution, marketing and personnel

NPBT

Eighth consecutive half year profit

Cash Balance

Solid foundation to finance growth

Key Financials December December Change, % 2019 2018 Revenues, $m 9.971 8.981 +11 Expenses, $m 8.741 5.683 -54 NPBT, $m 1.059 4.075 -74 Cash, $m 57.432 42.826 +34 Equity, $m 58.027 43.128 +35 Cash from Operations, 4.747 7.247 -34 $m Net Increase in Cash, 3.186 6.102 -48 $m Basic EPS, cents 2.2 8.5 -74 Net Tangible Assets 1.18 0.90 31 Backing per Share, $ Total revenues from operations, excludes other income. NPBT includes revenues and other income. Eighth Consecutive Half Year Profit Since SCENESSE® EU Launch A$ m 25.00 20.00 15.00 10.00 5.00 0.00 2015 2016 2016 2017 2017 2018 2018 2019 2019 Dec Jun Dec Jun Dec Jun Dec Jun Dec -5.00 Expenses Revenues NPBT Total revenues from operations, excludes other income. NPBT includes revenues and other income. Revenue Analysis: Half Year Comparison Revenues, A$ m 25 20 15 10 5 0 2015 2016 2016 2017 2017 2018 2018 2019 2019 Dec Jun Dec Jun Dec Jun Dec Jun Dec Robust growth continues

11% by value 7% by volume Dampened by timing of orders

Price stable, some exchange rate impact

Seasonally lower half

Stable retention of patients in countries supplied Total Revenues from operations, excludes other income. Expense Analysis: Half Year Comparison Expenses, A$ m 10.00 9.00 % Breakdown of Incremental Expenses 8.00 7.00 Increase of A$3.06m 6.00 5.00 4.00 3.00 2.00 1.00 0.00 2018 2019 Dec Dec Other 12% General Administrative 48% Drug Formulation, Manufacturing and Distribution 16% Regulatory and Commercial Overheads 15% Business Marketing 9% Strategic Initiatives 2020 GROWTH EUROPE Fourth year of commercial operations

Increase patient treatment access

existing and new countries and centres

EXPANSION USA CEO lead executive implementation team

Establish Business Infrastructure

Expand US team

Activate network of hospitals and doctors

Negotiate reimbursement of treatment cost with insurers PROGRESS PIPELINE EPP

New regulatory approvals Paediatric formulation

Vitiligo

Skin depigmentation disorder 0.5-2% prevalence Phase II studies - promising results

Topicals

Pharmaceutical use OTC products

Medicinal Photoprotection INORGANIC GROWTH Open to value adding opportunities

Synergistic benefits

Management to complement CLINUVEL team and culture Planned sales by end 2020 Effectiveness of melanocortins SCENESSE® for Vitiligo Day 0 Day 55 Day 111 Day 176 Baseline After 15 NB-UVB After 27 NB-UVB After 40 NB-UVB treatments, 1 implant treatments, 3 implants treatments, 4 implants Product Pipeline EPP TGA reviewing SCENESSE ® for EPP in Australia

for EPP in Australia Developing paediatric formulations Vitiligo Type C Guidance meeting with FDA requested

Larger Phase IIb study in US planned Topicals Focus of Singapore subsidiary,

VALLAURIX

VALLAURIX Pharmaceutical application for vitiligo

Developing OTC skin care products

Medicinal Photoprotection Assessing effectiveness of melanocortins

New indication soon THANK YOU …Questions Darren Keamy Malcolm Bull Chief Financial Officer Head of Investor Relations CLINUVEL Group CLINUVEL Group Level 11, 535 Bourke Street Melbourne, VIC 3000, Australia Authorised for ASX release: Managing Director on behalf of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ASX: CUV Nasdaq Int'l: CLVLY XETRA-DAX: UR9 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 03:45:02 UTC 0 Latest news on CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS L 10:46p CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Corporate Presentation Half Year Results PU 02/25 CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Appendix 4D Half Yearly Report PU 02/24 CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Appendix 3B and Appendix 3Y Withdrawn PU 2019 CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Lapse and Forfeit of Unlisted Conditional Performance.. PU 2019 CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : CEO Letter PU 2019 CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Results of Meeting PU 2019 CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Managing Director's AGM Presentation PU 2019 CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Managing Directors AGM Presentation PU 2019 CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Chair Address PU 2019 CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Appendix 4C - quarterly PU