Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation Half Year Results

02/26/2020 | 10:46pm EST

CLINUVEL UPDATE: FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

AND STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

Non-Deal Roadshow

Melbourne and Sydney, 27-28 February 2020

Darren Keamy

Malcolm Bull

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

CLINUVEL Group

CLINUVEL Group

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

ASX: CUV

Nasdaq Int'l: CLVLY

XETRA-DAX: UR9

LEGAL NOTICE

This release contains forwards-looking statements, which reflect the current beliefs and expectations of CLINUVEL's management. Statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to develop and commercialise pharmaceutical products, including our ability to develop, manufacture, market, distribute and sell bio/pharmaceutical products; competition for our products, especially SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg); our ability to achieve expected safety and efficacy results through our innovative R&D efforts;, the effectiveness of our patents and other protections for innovative products, particularly in view of national and regional variations in patent laws; our potential exposure to product liability claims to the extent not covered by insurance; increased government scrutiny in either Australia, the U.S. and/or Europe of our agreements with third parties and suppliers; our exposure to currency fluctuations and restrictions as well as credit risks; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and pharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement; any failures to comply with any government payment system (i.e. Medicare) reporting

and payment obligations; uncertainties surrounding the legislative and regulatory pathways for the registration and approval of biotechnology based products; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding approval of our products as well as their decisions regarding label claims; any failure to retain or attract key personnel and managerial talent; the impact of broader changes within the pharmaceutical industry and related industries; potential changes to tax liabilities or legislation; environmental risks; and other factors that have been discussed in our 2019 Annual Report. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation, outside of those required under applicable laws or relevant listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, to update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTENTS

1

5

CLINUVEL: Snapshot

Financial Dynamics

2

6

Approved Indication & Treatment

Checkpoint in CLINUVEL's Journey

3

7

Distribution Update

Financial Results: Half Year Ended December 2019

4

8

Key Milestones

Strategic Initiatives 2020

CLINUVEL: Snapshot

  • Specialty pharma
    • Develop and deliver novel treatments for severe genetic & skin disorders (unmet medical need)
  • Developed and commercialised world's first systemic photoprotective drug, SCENESSE® (NME)
    • US & EU approved for EPP - rare genetic disorder, intolerance to visible light

Self-distribution model Europe - USA next

  • Fourth year profitable operations
  • Product development pipeline supports future growth

Approved Indication: Erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP)

  • Lifelong metabolic genetic disorder
    • FECH deficiency 18q21 in the haem biosynthesis pathway
  • Intolerance to light
    • (blue/green/UV, peaking at 408nm)
  • Phototoxicity - painful anaphylactoid reactions and burns
  • Causes social isolation, anxiety and fear
  • Rare disorder, not well characterised
    • Prevalence 10,000 worldwide
  • One approved treatment therapy

Phototoxic reactions in EPP patients. Top image courtesy of the KE family. Bottom image courtesy of the patient.

Approved Treatment: SCENESSE ® (afamelanotide 16 mg)

  • World's first systemic photoprotective drug
  • Afamelanotide induces melanogenesis, provides photoprotection
  • Regulatory approval EU and USA
  • Injectable implant every 60 days
  • Rigorous pharmacovigilance EU
  • Satisfactory real-world safety and effectiveness data
  • Treatment continuation 94%
CLINUVEL LEADING THE WAY
ECONOMICS and PRACTICALITY

Distribution Update: SCENESSE® for EPP

European

US Journey

Operations

Pending

-

Countries

-

Treatments

-

Patients

-

Centres

CLINUVEL SELF-DISTRIBUTION MODEL

  • Long term shareholder return - not diluted by cost of licensing
  • Relationship development - direct distribution to hospitals and doctors
  • Controlled distribution - preferred by regulator
  • Facilitates thorough patient safety profile - via rigorous pharmacovigilance

CLINUVEL GLOBAL UNIFORM PRICE

  • Policy grounded in CLINUVEL's values of transparency, equity and fairness
  • Social and political focus on lower drug prices
  • Equitable treatment of all payors, hospitals and patients
  • US Politics "no price rise higher than inflationary rate" [Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act, 2019]

Key Milestones

2005

2006

2007

2009

2010

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2019

2006-2019

2016-2019

  • New executive management team, focus on medicinal photoprotection
  • First EPP study, Switzerland
  • First cross-over design study
  • IND approved by US FDA, commenced confirmatory Phase II/III studies USA/EU, first EPP study published in New England Journal of Medicine
  • Listing Italian 648/96 program, SCENESSE® supplied and reimbursed, financial proof of concept
  • Expansion of reimbursement program under special access in Switzerland
  • Positive results in final Phase III US study
  • European marketing authorisation - approved October, ratified December
  • Confirmatory Phase III USA/EU studies published in New England Journal of Medicine
  • First commercial launch, Europe
  • FDA approval, 8 October
  • SCENESSE® maintains positive safety profile
  • European commercial distribution, acceptance as standard of care for EPP

Financial Dynamics

R&D 2005-2016

COMMERCIAL 2017-2019

-

cost-management

-

cost-management

-

self-arranged equity financing

-

cash positive

- never below critical cash

-

profitable

- financial proof of principle 2010

-

debt-free

-

R&D cost SCENESSE®, A$153.5m

- dividend FY18 & FY19

40

30

30

20

20

A$M

10

10

centsEPS

0

0

-10

-20

-10

-30

-20

-40

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Years Ending 30 June

Net Cash from Operations

Revenues

Expenses

Earnings Per Share

Note: CUV continues quarterly reporting of cash flows; these reflect seasonal fluctuations due to cyclical treatment demand

Checkpoint in CLINUVEL's Journey

  • Progressing a longstanding strategy
  • European business generated record profit (A$18.1m FY19)
  • Positioning for sustainability by investing in the business to support future growth
  • FDA approval (October 2019) of SCENESSE® for EPP enables:

expansion into USA; and

progression of product pipeline

  • Evolving to an integrated biopharmaceutical business for sustained long-term growth

various business functions executed in-housetreatments for multiple indications

Financial Results: Half Year Ended December 2019

  • Revenues
    • 11% growth
  • Expenses
    • Increased investment across the business, including manufacturing supply and distribution, marketing and personnel
  • NPBT
    • Eighth consecutive half year profit
  • Cash Balance
    • Solid foundation to finance growth

Key Financials

December

December

Change, %

2019

2018

Revenues, $m

9.971

8.981

+11

Expenses, $m

8.741

5.683

-54

NPBT, $m

1.059

4.075

-74

Cash, $m

57.432

42.826

+34

Equity, $m

58.027

43.128

+35

Cash from Operations,

4.747

7.247

-34

$m

Net Increase in Cash,

3.186

6.102

-48

$m

Basic EPS, cents

2.2

8.5

-74

Net Tangible Assets

1.18

0.90

31

Backing per Share, $

Total revenues from operations, excludes other income. NPBT includes revenues and other income.

Eighth Consecutive Half Year Profit Since SCENESSE® EU Launch

A$ m

25.00

20.00

15.00

10.00

5.00

0.00

2015

2016

2016

2017

2017

2018

2018

2019

2019

Dec

Jun

Dec

Jun

Dec

Jun

Dec

Jun

Dec

-5.00

Expenses

Revenues

NPBT

Total revenues from operations, excludes other income. NPBT includes revenues and other income.

Revenue Analysis: Half Year Comparison

Revenues, A$ m

25

20

15

10

5

0

2015

2016

2016

2017

2017

2018

2018

2019

2019

Dec

Jun

Dec

Jun

Dec

Jun

Dec

Jun

Dec

  • Robust growth continues
    • 11% by value
    • 7% by volume
    • Dampened by timing of orders
  • Price stable, some exchange rate impact
  • Seasonally lower half
  • Stable retention of patients in countries supplied

Total Revenues from operations, excludes other income.

Expense Analysis: Half Year Comparison

Expenses, A$ m

10.00

9.00

% Breakdown of Incremental Expenses

8.00

7.00

Increase of

A$3.06m

6.00

5.00

4.00

3.00

2.00

1.00

0.00

2018

2019

Dec

Dec

Other

12%

General

Administrative

48%

Drug

Formulation,

Manufacturing

and Distribution

16%

Regulatory and

Commercial

Overheads

15%

Business

Marketing

9%

Strategic Initiatives 2020

GROWTH EUROPE

  • Fourth year of commercial operations
  • Increase patient treatment access
    • existing and new countries and centres

EXPANSION USA

  • CEO lead executive implementation team
  • Establish Business Infrastructure
  • Expand US team
  • Activate network of hospitals and doctors
  • Negotiate reimbursement of treatment cost with insurers

PROGRESS PIPELINE

  • EPP
    • New regulatory approvals
    • Paediatric formulation
  • Vitiligo
    • Skin depigmentation disorder
    • 0.5-2%prevalence
    • Phase II studies - promising results
  • Topicals
    • Pharmaceutical use
    • OTC products
  • Medicinal Photoprotection

INORGANIC GROWTH

  • Open to value adding opportunities
  • Synergistic benefits
  • Management to complement CLINUVEL team and culture
  • Planned sales by end 2020
  • Effectiveness of melanocortins

SCENESSE® for Vitiligo

Day 0

Day 55

Day 111

Day 176

Baseline

After 15 NB-UVB

After 27 NB-UVB

After 40 NB-UVB

treatments, 1 implant

treatments, 3 implants

treatments, 4 implants

Product Pipeline

  • EPP
  • TGA reviewing SCENESSE® for EPP in Australia
  • Developing paediatric formulations
  • Vitiligo
  • Type C Guidance meeting with FDA requested
  • Larger Phase IIb study in US planned
  • Topicals
  • Focus of Singapore subsidiary,
    VALLAURIX
  • Pharmaceutical application for vitiligo
  • Developing OTC skin care products
  • Medicinal Photoprotection
  • Assessing effectiveness of melanocortins
  • New indication soon

THANK YOU

…Questions

Darren Keamy

Malcolm Bull

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

CLINUVEL Group

CLINUVEL Group

Level 11, 535 Bourke Street Melbourne, VIC 3000, Australia

Authorised for ASX release: Managing Director on behalf of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

ASX: CUV

Nasdaq Int'l: CLVLY

XETRA-DAX: UR9

Disclaimer

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 03:45:02 UTC
