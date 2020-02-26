Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation Half Year Results
02/26/2020 | 10:46pm EST
CLINUVEL UPDATE: FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
AND STRATEGIC INITIATIVES
Non-Deal Roadshow
Melbourne and Sydney, 27-28 February 2020
Darren Keamy
Malcolm Bull
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Investor Relations
CLINUVEL Group
CLINUVEL Group
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
ASX: CUV
Nasdaq Int'l: CLVLY
XETRA-DAX: UR9
LEGAL NOTICE
This release contains forwards-looking statements, which reflect the current beliefs and expectations of CLINUVEL's management. Statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to develop and commercialise pharmaceutical products, including our ability to develop, manufacture, market, distribute and sell bio/pharmaceutical products; competition for our products, especially SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg); our ability to achieve expected safety and efficacy results through our innovative R&D efforts;, the effectiveness of our patents and other protections for innovative products, particularly in view of national and regional variations in patent laws; our potential exposure to product liability claims to the extent not covered by insurance; increased government scrutiny in either Australia, the U.S. and/or Europe of our agreements with third parties and suppliers; our exposure to currency fluctuations and restrictions as well as credit risks; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and pharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement; any failures to comply with any government payment system (i.e. Medicare) reporting
and payment obligations; uncertainties surrounding the legislative and regulatory pathways for the registration and approval of biotechnology based products; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding approval of our products as well as their decisions regarding label claims; any failure to retain or attract key personnel and managerial talent; the impact of broader changes within the pharmaceutical industry and related industries; potential changes to tax liabilities or legislation; environmental risks; and other factors that have been discussed in our 2019 Annual Report. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation, outside of those required under applicable laws or relevant listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, to update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
CONTENTS
1
5
CLINUVEL: Snapshot
Financial Dynamics
2
6
Approved Indication & Treatment
Checkpoint in CLINUVEL's Journey
3
7
Distribution Update
Financial Results: Half Year Ended December 2019
4
8
Key Milestones
Strategic Initiatives 2020
CLINUVEL: Snapshot
Specialty pharma
Develop and deliver novel treatments for severe genetic & skin disorders (unmet medical need)
Developed and commercialised world's first systemic photoprotective drug, SCENESSE® (NME)
US & EU approved for EPP - rare genetic disorder, intolerance to visible light
• Self-distribution model Europe - USA next
Fourth year profitable operations
Product development pipeline supports future growth
